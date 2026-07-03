Riccardo Tisci

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Riccardo Tisci x Nike Shox TL
Sneakers

Where to Buy Riccardo Tisci's Wild New Nike Shox Collab

Tisci's new Nike Shox TL collabs are available now in two colorways.

Brendan Dunne437 days ago
Riccardo Tisci attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Style

Riccardo Tisci Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A spokesperson for the Italian-born designer denied the allegations: "He will obtain vindication through due process.”

Joshua Espinoza441 days ago
kanye-flip-flop
Style

Kanye West Wears Diamond-Studded Flip-Flops to Burberry Show

The artist formerly known as Kanye West went the flip-flop route while in attendance at Burberry's show in London on Monday, bedazzlements included.

Trace William Cowen1390 days ago
Burberry F/W 2019 Campaign
Style

Riccardo Tisci Taps Nick Knight and Danko Steiner for Burberry's Fall/Winter '19 Campaign

The collection is available in stores and online today.

Joshua Espinoza2522 days ago
burberry
Style

Riccardo Tisci 'Deeply Sorry' for Including Noose Hoodie in Burberry Show

The noose was used in Burberry's London runway show, with one model calling out the brand for using suicide as a fashion inspiration.

Trace William Cowen2705 days ago
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Riccardo Tisci
Style

Livestream Riccardo Tisci's Debut Burberry Fashion Show

The Italian designer will showcase his first Burberry collection at London Fashion Week. The event goes down about six months after Tisci began working as the label's chief creative officer.

Joshua Espinoza2860 days ago
tisci
Style

Riccardo Tisci Is Burberry's New Chief Creative Officer

Tisci exited the Givenchy brand last year after more than a decade as its creative director.

Trace William Cowen3060 days ago
Riccardo Tisci Nike Minotaurs Collection (6)
Sneakers

Riccardo Tisci's New Nike Collection Dresses Fictional Basketball Team

Riccardo Tisci's "Minotaurs" Nike Collection, including the Air Force 1 High, will release on Feb. 16, 2018.

Brandon Richard3081 days ago
Nike Makers of the Game
Sneakers

Nike's 'Makers of the Game' Collection Bridges Past and Future

Nike's 'Makers of the Game' All-Star Sneaker Collection releases Feb. 15, 2018.

Sole Collector3081 days ago
Air Jordan XII "Bordeaux"
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's sneaker releases for the week of Oct. 9.

Mike DeStefano3200 days ago
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Riccardo Tisci Nike Air Force 1 AQ3366 100
Sneakers

Riccardo Tisci's Next Nikes Have Leaked

Riccardo Tisci has new Nike Air Force 1 collaborations in the works.

Brendan Dunne3202 days ago
Riccardo Tisci Nike Air Max 97 Mid Black Leather Release Date
Sneakers

Riccardo Tisci Turned the Nike Air Max 97 into a Mid-Top

The Nike Air Max 97 Mid is a reality courtesy of Riccardo Tisci.

Brandon Richard3421 days ago
Virgil Abloh
Style

Givenchy Denies Rumors of Virgil Abloh Taking Over for Riccardo Tisci

Virgil Abloh has not been approached about the creative director role, Givenchy confirmed Friday.

Trace William Cowen3444 days ago
This is a photo of Virgil Abloh.
Style

Virgil Abloh Reportedly Candidate for Givenchy's New Creative Director

Sources say Givenchy is eyeing Off-White founder Virgil Abloh to replace former creative director Riccardo Tisci.

Joshua Espinoza3447 days ago

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