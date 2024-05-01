Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci is working on a new collection with Nike, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. The latest Riccardo Tisci x Nike work will include apparel and special editions of the Nike Shox TL.

Tisci and Nike did not respond to a request for comment; the brand generally does not when it comes to leaked release information.

Tisci was spotted in the orbit of Nike execs in Paris, where he attended Nike’s Olympic product reveal in April and sat front row alongside Travis Scott and Nike CEO John Donahoe.

Nike released a number of collaborations with Tisci in the 2010s, first tapping the designer for a 2014 range of Air Force 1s that included a calf-height women’s version.

“I have been obsessed with Nike,” Tisci told Complex that year. “I've been wearing Air Force 1s for 15 years.”

The Tisci Air Force 1s were followed by redesigns of the Dunk, Air Max 97, and more Air Force 1s. Tisci’s Nike catalog also includes the Air Zoom Legend, a Chelsea-boot looking sneaker that didn’t survive past the first two colorways that dropped at the end of 2016. The Riccardo Tisci x Nike projects went dormant at the end of the last decade, and they’ve not released anything together since 2018.

The upcoming Riccardo Tisci x Nike collection is scheduled for Spring 2025, sources said.