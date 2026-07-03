Jerry Lorenzo

Jerry Lorenzo is a fashion designer and founder of Fear of God, a Los Angeles-based label launched in 2011 that redefines luxury streetwear through oversized silhouettes, premium fabrics, and a muted, neutral palette. His background in sports marketing informs his approach, notably in collaborations with Nike and professional sports leagues like the NBA, MLB, and NFL. Lorenzo’s designs emphasize elevated casualwear that resonates across menswear and sneaker culture. Fear of God’s relevance traces back to its crossover appeal between music, skate, and hip-hop scenes, where fans gravitate toward its distinct layering techniques and refined street aesthetic. Collectors prioritize pieces like the Essentials sub-label for its accessible yet curated wardrobe staples, reflecting Lorenzo’s vision of blending comfort with exclusivity and craftsmanship.

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A person in a blue oversized jacket with white text, holding a large brown bag, stands against a concrete wall.
Style

Fear of God Launches MLB Essentials Spring 2026 Collection f/ Dodgers, Yankees, and More

The collection follows the brand's recent Jackie Robinson tribute.

Trace William Cowen57 days ago
Telfar
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Here’s Why People Think Telfar Is Trolling Fear of God

The popular accessory and streetwear brand has launched a "Fear of Job" campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
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Fear of God Presents 'The Eternal Order' Lookbook

The collection represents a transitional phase for the luxury streetwear brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams130 days ago
NFL x Fear of God
Sports

NFL and Fear of God Team Up on New Collection

The league also confirmed a multi-year licensing deal with the brand.

tara mahadevan221 days ago
Derrick Rose x Adidas Fear of God Athletics II
Sneakers

Derrick Rose's Adidas Fear of God Athletics 2 Collabs Drop This Week

Here's how to buy D Rose's FOG Athletics 2 sneakers.

Victor Deng227 days ago
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Person in blue lighting wearing a light-colored tracksuit and cap, sitting on a dark chair, with a contemplative expression.
Style

How Hype Williams Helped Shape Fear of God’s Latest Campaign

We spoke with Hype Williams and Jerry Lorenzo about their new 'Belly'-inspired short film for Fear of God Essentials’ Fall 2025 campaign.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo325 days ago
(L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T.
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Pusha T Says Kanye West Failed to Take His Advice on Starting His Own LVMH: 'Bro, I Told You'

The self proclaimed "truth-teller" wanted Ye to start his own fashion conglomerate but the Yeezy mogul apparently dropped the ball

Trace William Cowen406 days ago
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Jasmine Benjamin’s Debut Book ‘City of Angels’ Celebrates L.A. Style and Cultural Identity

The new book captures 120+ L.A. creatives in their communities and is out now via Damiani Books.

Complex Staff407 days ago
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Style

Willy Chavarria’s Paris Fashion Week Debut Lived Up to the Hype

A breathtaking venue, star-studded runway, new Adidas collaboration, and powerful messaging about equality made for one of the week’s best shows.

Mike DeStefano536 days ago
Kanye West and designer Jerry Lorenzo attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Ye Calls Jerry Lorenzo 'Corny and Disloyal' for Working With Adidas

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to social media to air his grievances with Jerry Lorenzo, Adidas, and "fake friends."

Andrew W556 days ago
Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Basketball
Sneakers

Jerry Lorenzo's New Adidas Fear of God Basketball Shoe Drops Tomorrow

Here's how you can buy the FOG II Basketball model.

Victor Deng589 days ago
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The Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings

From artists like Travis Scott, to shops like Undefeated, we've ranked the 25 most powerful collaborators in sneakers, right now.

Zac Dubasik715 days ago
Jerry Lorenzo Fear of God Designer
Sneakers

Jerry Lorenzo Clarifies the Future of Fear of God at Adidas

Lorenzo says Fear of God Athletics has more Adidas sneakers coming.

Brendan Dunne717 days ago

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