Resellers

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Store at StockX program
Sneakers

StockX Is Letting You Store Purchased Items for Resale at Its Facilities

Introducing the Store at StockX program.

Victor Deng85 days ago
4G in SoHo New York was hit for $1 million in merch.
Style

Thieves Pull Off $1 Million SoHo Heist in Just 5 Minutes

Police say a group of burglars broke into SoHo boutique 4G, stealing about 100 one-of-a-kind fashion pieces.

Joshua Espinoza225 days ago
Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson go head-to-head in this year's NBA playoffs.
Sports

Celtics-Knicks Game 3 Ticket Prices Near $2,000 on Resale Market

Tickets for the upcoming games at Madison Square Garden are reaching low-tier Super Bowl LIX resale pricing.

Alex Ocho435 days ago
Upscale Cracc poses
Sneakers

Upscale Cracc Murder: Suspect Arrested in Killing of Sneaker Reseller

The famed sneaker reseller was fatally shot in June.

Alex Ocho691 days ago
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Is Hoping to Make Money by Collecting Thousands of Sealed VHS Tapes: ‘It’s My GameStop'

The 29-year-old comedian is hoping VHS tapes will make a comeback like vinyl did a few years ago.

Alex Ocho1010 days ago
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row of shoe boxes in warehouse
Sneakers

StockX Reaches Settlement on Class Action Lawsuit Over Hidden Fees

A class action lawsuit filed against clothing and sneaker reseller StockX has reached a settlement in Quebec. The lawsuit alleged StockX hid fees from customers

Louis Pavlakos1201 days ago
A look at clothing pieces being displayed
Style

GOAT Group Announces Deal to Acquire Grailed

News of the GOAT Group and Grailed deal, which is expected to close within 45 days, follows Naver Corporation's recent acquisition of Poshmark.

Trace William Cowen1369 days ago
Joe Hebert Nike Reseller
Sneakers

Nike Announces New Penalties for Resellers

Nike has updated its U.S. e-commerce terms of sale with new penalties for resellers and those who use automated bots. Read all the changes to its policies here.

Riley Jones1374 days ago
StockX Authentication Tags
Sneakers

StockX Will Charge Sellers Shipping Fees Starting Next Month

Beginning Oct. 4, StockX sellers will be charged shipping fees for single-item shipments. Find out how much sellers will have to pay and more details here.

Riley Jones1396 days ago
Zadehkicks Website Logo
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

Sneaker reseller Zadeh Kicks, real name Michael Malekzadeh, pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering today in Oregon court.

Riley Jones1444 days ago
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Sneaker Bots
Sneakers

Everything You Need to Know About Sneaker Bots

Everything you need to know about getting into sneaker bots, including how to buy and use them, learning about sneaker culture, and much more.

Matt Welty1477 days ago
25 Best Sneaker Resellers
Sneakers

The 25 Best Sneaker Resale Stores and Sites in Canada

Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, or looking to cop something new or vintage, this is our list of the 25 best stores and websites for resellers in Canada.

Josh Walker1520 days ago
Benjamin Kickz Union Air Jordan 2
Sneakers

Benjamin Kickz Responds to Criticism Over Viral Sneaker Photo

Benjamin Kickz responds to criticism about how he's acquiring the limited sneakers in his viral sneaker photos. Click here for additional details.

Victor Deng1544 days ago
Resell Sites
Sneakers

The Best Sneaker Resale Sites Right Now

From sneaker websites like Flight Club &amp; Stadium Goods to newcomers like the Sole Collector App, here are the 13 best sneaker reseller sites &amp; apps right now.

Riley Jones1654 days ago

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