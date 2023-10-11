Pete Davidson Is Hoping to Make Money by Collecting Thousands of Sealed VHS Tapes: ‘It’s My GameStop'

Pete Davidson is pressing rewind with his new side hustle.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, host Jimmy Fallon asked Davidson about his new hobby of flipping VHS tapes.

“I started collecting VHSs that were sealed in the box, like three years ago,” said Davidson. “In 2026, it’ll be twenty years since the last VHS was made, right? So twenty years goes by that’s enough time for people to be like ‘Oh, that was cool, remember?’ like vinyl. So I bought all the sealed ones that exist, 3 to five thousand tapes.”

Fallon then pulled out a photo of the stacks of tapes in different packages currently sitting at Davidson’s assistant’s house.