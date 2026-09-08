Josh Walker
Latest Stories
20 Indigenous-Owned Fashion Brands in Canada You Should Know
The amount of Indigenous-owned companies selling clothes and accessories across Canada is endless. Here are 20 of our favourite ones to check out.
The 25 Best Sneaker Resale Stores and Sites in Canada
Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, or looking to cop something new or vintage, this is our list of the 25 best stores and websites for resellers in Canada.
TAIKAN’s New Collection 010 Is Inspired By Its Hometown of Vancouver
Vancover streetwear brand TAIKAN have dropped their 010 collection for the Spring 2022 season, continuing the expansion of items and accessories offered.
Mr. Saturday’s Collaboration With OLG Is All About the Power of Dreams
Mr. Saturday creative director Joey Gollish on the inspirations behind his luxury brand's new collab with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)
Toronto Jewelry Brand Vitaly Drops Its Spring 2022 Collection With a Rebrand
Vitaly is a Toronto-based jewelry brand that, in the words of its creative director Zack Vitiello, makes accessories for tomorrow. It’s a brand worth knowing.
9 Canadian Style Influencers on 2021’s Top Sneaker and the Trends to Watch in 2022
We asked nine sneaker influencers to share their thoughts on how the sneaker world has bounced back from COVID, the year’s best sneaker drops and more.
12 Canadian Brands That Made Waves in 2021
A list of the 12 best Canadian brands that made massive waves in 2021, including OVO, Chalk Line, 3.PARADIS, Mr. Saturday, La Ropa, and Atelier New Regime.
20 Gifts for Canadians Who Love Streetwear
From Reebok sneakers to Legends League hoodies to Dime beanies, here are the best gifts for the Canadian streetwear enthusiast in your life.
Meet the Ottawa Artist Turning Rappers Into Comic Book Superheroes
Based out of Canada’s capital city, Andy Akangah turns rappers like The Weeknd and Drake into art ripped from a comic strip on canvas and clothing.
Meet Pierre Bassene, the Toronto Streetwear Designer Uninterested in Hype
France-born, Toronto-based, Pierre Bassene is the creative force behind PIERRE BASSENE WORLD. Founded in 2018, the brand has gained an unplanned cult following.
The Year's Top-Selling Designer Products on StockX in Canada
These are the best selling designer products in Canada on StockX over the last 12 months from Gucci, Nike, Comme Des Garcons, Louis Vuitton, and more.
TAIKAN, the Vancouver Bag Brand, Is Dropping Its First Apparel Collection
Founder Garrett “GMAN” Louie talks to us about TAIKAN's first line of apparel, the 009 collection, and his upcoming collab with BADBADNOTGOOD.
Montreal's Kuwalla Tee Shuts Down Operations for Earth Day
The streetwear brand's website and warehouse will be offline for the day in a bid to get its team and customers to take action for the planet.
eBay Is Bringing Sneaker Authentication to Canada in a Bid for Resale Dominance
Mark Flaa, eBay’s Director of Sneakers, tells us how the move will empower Canadian sneakerheads and give eBay an edge in the sneaker resale game.
George Sully Is Amplifying Black Designers Across Canada
George Sully talks about founding Black Designers of Canada, the very first index for Black designers in fashion, furniture, graphic, interiors, and more.
Kim's Convenience's Andrew Phung May Be Calgary's Biggest Sneakerhead
Ahead of the premiere of season 5 of Kim's Convenience, the comedian talks to us about his favourite grails and Calgary's sneaker scene.
Dutty Dario Is Customizing Your Favourite Canadian Rappers' Sneakers
From Roy Woods to KILLY to Ramriddlz, the Montreal-based artist has been customizing kicks for some of Canada's hottest acts.
17 Gifts for Canadian Streetwear Heads
From a Raised by Wolves jigsaw puzzle to a Shoe Laundry cleaning kit, these are the very best Canadian-made gifts for streetwear enthusiasts.