Josh Walker Portrait

Josh Walker

Joined February 2020 | 26 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A faceless model wearing a Section 35 hoodie

20 Indigenous-Owned Fashion Brands in Canada You Should Know

The amount of Indigenous-owned companies selling clothes and accessories across Canada is endless. Here are 20 of our favourite ones to check out.

Josh Walker1560 days ago
25 Best Sneaker Resellers

The 25 Best Sneaker Resale Stores and Sites in Canada

Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, or looking to cop something new or vintage, this is our list of the 25 best stores and websites for resellers in Canada.

Josh Walker1582 days ago
Model wearing items from the TAIKAN 010 collection.

TAIKAN’s New Collection 010 Is Inspired By Its Hometown of Vancouver

Vancover streetwear brand TAIKAN have dropped their 010 collection for the Spring 2022 season, continuing the expansion of items and accessories offered.

Josh Walker1634 days ago
Mr. Saturday x OLG collaboration

Mr. Saturday’s Collaboration With OLG Is All About the Power of Dreams

Mr. Saturday creative director Joey Gollish on the inspirations behind his luxury brand's new collab with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)

Josh Walker1637 days ago
Vitaly

Toronto Jewelry Brand Vitaly Drops Its Spring 2022 Collection With a Rebrand

Vitaly is a Toronto-based jewelry brand that, in the words of its creative director Zack Vitiello, makes accessories for tomorrow. It’s a brand worth knowing.

Josh Walker1640 days ago
Advertisement
Canadian sneaker influencers on the best sneakers of 2021

9 Canadian Style Influencers on 2021’s Top Sneaker and the Trends to Watch in 2022

We asked nine sneaker influencers to share their thoughts on how the sneaker world has bounced back from COVID, the year’s best sneaker drops and more.

Josh Walker1731 days ago
Canadian brands that made waves in 2021

12 Canadian Brands That Made Waves in 2021

A list of the 12 best Canadian brands that made massive waves in 2021, including OVO, Chalk Line, 3.PARADIS, Mr. Saturday, La Ropa, and Atelier New Regime.

Josh Walker1739 days ago
Complex Canada's Gift Guide for Canadian Streetwear Lovers

20 Gifts for Canadians Who Love Streetwear

From Reebok sneakers to Legends League hoodies to Dime beanies, here are the best gifts for the Canadian streetwear enthusiast in your life.

Josh Walker1746 days ago
The Weeknd illustration by Canada's AKARTS

Meet the Ottawa Artist Turning Rappers Into Comic Book Superheroes

Based out of Canada’s capital city, Andy Akangah turns rappers like The Weeknd and Drake into art ripped from a comic strip on canvas and clothing.

Josh Walker1757 days ago
Toronto streetwear designer Pierre Bassene

Meet Pierre Bassene, the Toronto Streetwear Designer Uninterested in Hype

France-born, Toronto-based, Pierre Bassene is the creative force behind PIERRE BASSENE WORLD. Founded in 2018, the brand has gained an unplanned cult following.

Josh Walker1773 days ago
Advertisement
Balenciaga Yeezy tee

The Year's Top-Selling Designer Products on StockX in Canada

These are the best selling designer products in Canada on StockX over the last 12 months from Gucci, Nike, Comme Des Garcons, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Josh Walker1808 days ago
TAIKAN

TAIKAN, the Vancouver Bag Brand, Is Dropping Its First Apparel Collection

Founder Garrett “GMAN” Louie talks to us about TAIKAN's first line of apparel, the 009 collection, and his upcoming collab with BADBADNOTGOOD.

Josh Walker1816 days ago
Kuwalla Tee Operation Earth Day

Montreal's Kuwalla Tee Shuts Down Operations for Earth Day 

The streetwear brand's website and warehouse will be offline for the day in a bid to get its team and customers to take action for the planet. 

Josh Walker1974 days ago
ebay-authentication-centre

eBay Is Bringing Sneaker Authentication to Canada in a Bid for Resale Dominance

Mark Flaa, eBay’s Director of Sneakers, tells us how the move will empower Canadian sneakerheads and give eBay an edge in the sneaker resale game.

Josh Walker1983 days ago
Sully Wong on his Black Designers of Canada Index

George Sully Is Amplifying Black Designers Across Canada  

George Sully talks about founding Black Designers of Canada, the very first index for Black designers in fashion, furniture, graphic, interiors, and more.

Josh Walker2031 days ago
Advertisement
andrew phung

Kim's Convenience's Andrew Phung May Be Calgary's Biggest Sneakerhead

Ahead of the premiere of season 5 of Kim's Convenience, the comedian talks to us about his favourite grails and Calgary's sneaker scene.

Josh Walker2068 days ago
dutty dario customized sneakers

Dutty Dario Is Customizing Your Favourite Canadian Rappers' Sneakers

From Roy Woods to KILLY to Ramriddlz, the Montreal-based artist has been customizing kicks for some of Canada's hottest acts.

Josh Walker2078 days ago
17 gifts for canadian streetwear heads

17 Gifts for Canadian Streetwear Heads

From a Raised by Wolves jigsaw puzzle to a Shoe Laundry cleaning kit, these are the very best Canadian-made gifts for streetwear enthusiasts.

Josh Walker2124 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App