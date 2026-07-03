Sneaker Reselling

Sneaker reselling typically involves purchasing sneakers at retail or prior to release and selling them at a premium on secondary markets. It emerged with collectible sneaker culture in the 2000s and is closely tied to platforms like StockX, Goat, and Ebay, which verify authenticity and enable transactions of limited-edition releases. The market focuses on high-demand drops from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Jordan, where scarcity and hype significantly boost resale prices. Collectors prioritize rare collaborations and exclusive colorways that often become cultural symbols within sneaker communities. Fans return because reselling transforms sneaker drops into strategic buying and selling events, with real-time pricing data guiding decisions. This ecosystem not only elevates specific models to iconic status but also fosters a network of collectors and entrepreneurs who shape sneaker culture through competition and trendsetting.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

StockX Mystery Boxes
Sneakers

StockX Just Dropped Mystery Boxes

Here's what to know about StockX's blind boxes.

Victor Deng7 days ago
You can now buy and sell used sneakers on StockX
Sneakers

StockX Is Now Letting You Buy and Sell Used Sneakers

As part of the StockX Listings program.

Victor Deng22 days ago
Store at StockX program
Sneakers

StockX Is Letting You Store Purchased Items for Resale at Its Facilities

Introducing the Store at StockX program.

Victor Deng84 days ago
Zadeh Kicks
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks Sentenced to Prison for $80 Million in Bank and Wire Fraud

Sneaker reseller Michael Malekzadeh was sentenced to 70 months of federal prison.

Victor Deng190 days ago
GOAT
Sneakers

GOAT Is Shutting Down Several Overseas Facilities

GOAT says it's making operational changes at several international facilities.

Victor Deng294 days ago
Advertisement
Ann Freeman
Sneakers

Foot Locker Hires Nike VP Behind Resale Scandal as President

Former Nike VP Ann Freeman, who was linked to her son's reselling business, was named president of Foot Locker in North America.

Victor Deng311 days ago
Donald Trump gold $399 sneakers
Sneakers

How Did Donald Trump's $399 Sneakers Actually Happen?

Culture Kicks co-founder Alex Lotier on bringing Trump, and his sneakers, to Sneaker Con.

Brendan Dunne542 days ago
Stadium Goods New York City
Sneakers

Stadium Goods Is Closing Its New York City Store

The reseller will shutter its location at 47 Howard on Jan. 19.

Brendan Dunne555 days ago
Asics 1130
Sneakers

2024 Was the Year That Sneaker Hype Died

The year is almost over, and we never had blockbuster sneaker hype moments. What happened?

Matt Welty590 days ago
Upscale Cracc poses
Sneakers

Upscale Cracc Murder: Suspect Arrested in Killing of Sneaker Reseller

The famed sneaker reseller was fatally shot in June.

Alex Ocho690 days ago
Advertisement
Upscale Cracc Sneaker Reseller
Sneakers

Sneaker Reseller Upscale Cracc Shot Dead at 31

Friends pay tribute to the late Javier Osorio-Mejia.

Brendan Dunne750 days ago
Joe Hebert Nike Reseller
Sneakers

Nike Announces New Penalties for Resellers

Nike has updated its U.S. e-commerce terms of sale with new penalties for resellers and those who use automated bots. Read all the changes to its policies here.

Riley Jones1374 days ago
StockX Authentication Tags
Sneakers

StockX Will Charge Sellers Shipping Fees Starting Next Month

Beginning Oct. 4, StockX sellers will be charged shipping fees for single-item shipments. Find out how much sellers will have to pay and more details here.

Riley Jones1395 days ago
Ann Hebert
Sneakers

Former Nike VP Ann Hebert Named to Allbirds Board of Directors

Former Nike VP Ann Hebert, now known as Ann Freeman, has been appointed to Allbirds' board of directors. Her son was exposed as a sneaker reseller last year.

Riley Jones1430 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App