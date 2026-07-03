Sneaker-Resellers

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Zadeh Kicks
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks Sentenced to Prison for $80 Million in Bank and Wire Fraud

Sneaker reseller Michael Malekzadeh was sentenced to 70 months of federal prison.

Victor Deng191 days ago
GOAT
Sneakers

GOAT Is Shutting Down Several Overseas Facilities

GOAT says it's making operational changes at several international facilities.

Victor Deng295 days ago
Upscale Cracc poses
Sneakers

Upscale Cracc Murder: Suspect Arrested in Killing of Sneaker Reseller

The famed sneaker reseller was fatally shot in June.

Alex Ocho691 days ago
Joe Hebert Nike Reseller
Sneakers

Nike Announces New Penalties for Resellers

Nike has updated its U.S. e-commerce terms of sale with new penalties for resellers and those who use automated bots. Read all the changes to its policies here.

Riley Jones1374 days ago
StockX Authentication Tags
Sneakers

StockX Will Charge Sellers Shipping Fees Starting Next Month

Beginning Oct. 4, StockX sellers will be charged shipping fees for single-item shipments. Find out how much sellers will have to pay and more details here.

Riley Jones1395 days ago
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Ann Hebert
Sneakers

Former Nike VP Ann Hebert Named to Allbirds Board of Directors

Former Nike VP Ann Hebert, now known as Ann Freeman, has been appointed to Allbirds' board of directors. Her son was exposed as a sneaker reseller last year.

Riley Jones1430 days ago
Zadehkicks Website Logo
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

Sneaker reseller Zadeh Kicks, real name Michael Malekzadeh, pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering today in Oregon court.

Riley Jones1443 days ago
Resell Sites
Sneakers

The Best Sneaker Resale Sites Right Now

From sneaker websites like Flight Club &amp; Stadium Goods to newcomers like the Sole Collector App, here are the 13 best sneaker reseller sites &amp; apps right now.

Riley Jones1654 days ago
Sneakers featuring eBay's Authenticity Guarantee tag
Sneakers

Why Sneakerheads Should Be Selling on eBay Right Now

We chat with eBay's Head of Sneakers to find out the best-selling sneakers in Canada, the most expensive kicks ever bought by a Canadian &amp; how to start selling

Alex Nino Gheciu1701 days ago
Complex Sneakers Hidden Cost Sneaker Resale
Sneakers

The Hidden Costs of Sneaker Resale

All the hidden costs associated with sneaker reselling, including purchasing a bot, seller and transaction fees, shipping expenses, backdooring rates, &amp; more.

Ian Stonebrook1732 days ago
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Offspring Sneaker Store Destroys Boxes
Sneakers

Sneaker Store Apologizes for Crushing Boxes to Stop Reselling

Sneaker store Offspring apologizes after crushing boxes of valuable sneakers including Nikes to prevent reselling. Find out what happened here.

Riley Jones1857 days ago
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mamba Forever' Heel
Sneakers

The Nike Kobe Deal Is Over. What Does That Mean for Resale Prices?

After Kobe Bryant's Nike contract wasn't renewed in April, resellers have shot up the prices of his sneakers. More on this &amp; the Mambacita controversy here.

Riley Jones1866 days ago
4/20 Nike SB
Sneakers

Weed Sneakers: How 4/20 Became Nike SB's Favorite Holiday

Nike SB loves to celebrate & 4/20 is no different. From its Skunk Dunk High to its Cheech & Chong Dunks, here’s how 4/20 became the brand's favorite holiday.

Zachary Harris1914 days ago
ebay-authentication-centre
Sneakers

eBay Is Bringing Sneaker Authentication to Canada in a Bid for Resale Dominance

Mark Flaa, eBay’s Director of Sneakers, tells us how the move will empower Canadian sneakerheads and give eBay an edge in the sneaker resale game.

Josh Walker1920 days ago

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