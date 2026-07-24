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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
All the Toronto References We Could Spot in Pixar’s 'Turning Red'
From the TTC to Kensington Market to the SkyDome, here are all the Toronto references we could spot in Pixar's new animated film 'Turning Red.'
Rick Mele1597 days ago
Pop Culture
Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, and Domee Shi on Reflecting 'the Real Toronto' in 'Turning Red'
Canadian director Domee Shi and actors Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang talk mother-daughter dynamics & depicting Toronto's rich multiculturalism in the Pixar film.
Marriska Fernandes1597 days ago
Pop Culture
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on 'Turning Red,' Her Inner Beast, and Toronto Love
The Toronto-born actress reflects on her role as Priya in new Pixar movie 'Turning Red', her favourite parts of Toronto, and her career so far.
Marriska Fernandes1599 days ago