Charlamagne Tha God on News Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in With Will: 'You Need a Substack'

“Jada, you need a Substack. That’s what Jada needs,” Charlamagne said around the 59-minute mark of the video below. “You’ve got to keep people updated.”

On the Tuesday (July 7) episode of The Breakfast Club , the hosts discussed the Smiths reportedly living together again. In her 2023 memoir Worthy , Pinkett Smith revealed that she and her husband, whom she married in 1997, had separated in 2016, which resulted in her purchasing a new home. As of 2024, the couple has resumed sharing a home , which was confirmed to People this week.

After some banter about the Smiths previously being couple goals before their Red Table Talk discussion about Pinkett Smith dating R&B singer August Alsina during their marriage, Charlamagne declared that it’s “time to bring the Red Table back.”

“You need either a Red Table or a Substack, Jada,” he continued. “One of the two Jada, people want updates. That’s what y’all want.”

Despite their separation, the Smiths have given a united front over the years, like Pinkett Smith attending the Academy Awards with her husband in 2022 when he won Best Actor. Over the past month, the couple have supported their son, Jaden Smith, in cities globally for the launch of his Christian Louboutin's Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

In addition to previously living in separate residences, the Smiths have been transparent about their unconventional marriage, with the actor delicately telling GQ in 2021 that he and his wife had established “trust and freedom” about extramarital relationships.

“And marriage for us can't be a prison,” he told the publication. “And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."