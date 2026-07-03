Recovery

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Soulja Boy wearing sunglasses and a white and black shirt, smiling on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Fans He's 'Gotta Kick the Cup' After Lean Relapse: 'I Can't Pour No More'

"Every time I pour up, I get in my feelings," Soulja tells fans.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
Demi Lovato with long black hair, wearing a black leather jacket over a pink top, stands against a dark background with text.
Music

Demi Lovato Says Grocery Stores Used to Cause Her Panic Attacks During Eating Disorder

The singer, who was diagnosed with bulimia in 2010, recently published a cookbook.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Dolly Parton smiling, holding a microphone, in a sparkly outfit with a pink backdrop featuring "Threads" and sponsor logos.
Music

Dolly Parton Says She’s ‘Taking Good Care’ of Health After Husband Carl Dean’s Death

The country icon told fans at Dollywood she’s rebuilding her strength spiritually, emotionally and physically following a difficult year.

Mark Elibert124 days ago
Quinton Aaron Promises to Share Spiritual Wife Controversy 'In Full Detail' After Recovery
Pop Culture

Quinton Aaron Plans to Explain ‘Spiritual Wife’ Controversy 'In Full Detail' After Recovery

As Quinton Aaron relearns to walk after a spinal stroke, he’s confronting revelations about his ‘spiritual wife’ and plans to explain what happened with Margarita.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Olivia Munn
Pop Culture

Olivia Munn Shares Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Timeline

The 'X-Men' actress received her diagnosis in April 2023.

tara mahadevan680 days ago
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Madonna performs on stage, holding a microphone. She has wavy blonde hair and is wearing a black lace top under a black jacket
Music

Madonna Celebrates 'Miraculous Recovery' a Year After Hospitalization From Life-Threatening Infection: 'Thank You God, Life Is Beautiful'

The singer went into septic shock in July 2023 and was found unresponsive in her bathroom.

Mark Elibert741 days ago
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years Of Sobriety and Sends Encouragement to ‘Anyone Out There Struggling’

79-year-old Trejo struggled with substance abuse for much of his youth. He now has over 400 IMDb credits to his name.

tara mahadevan1058 days ago
Music

Madonna Thanks Supporters After Health Scare, Says She's 'Lucky' to 'Be Alive’

The "Material Girl" singer called her family and friends the "best medicine."

Mark Elibert1082 days ago
Merged photo of Timbaland, Jay Z and Drake.
Music

Timbaland Shares How Jay-Z and Drake Helped Him Through ‘Darkest Moment’ of Addiction

Timbaland spoke with Shannon Sharpe about his addiction battle, namely with prescription medications, and how it impacted his behavior at the time.

Jose Martinez1158 days ago
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Jeremy Renner pictured in new interview
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Talks Near-Death Experience in First Interview Since Snowplow Accident: ‘You’re Not Gonna Kill Me’

The actor was seriously injured in January in a snowplow accident near his home. He's now opening up about the near-death experience for the first time.

Trace William Cowen1206 days ago
Sinbad is seen speaking to the crowd at a public event
Pop Culture

Sinbad’s Family on Comedian’s Recovery Following Stroke: ‘His Progress Is Nothing Short of Remarkable’

Sinbad, whose filmography includes beloved entries like 'Jingle All the Way' and 'Good Burger,' is learning to walk two years after the initial stroke.

Trace William Cowen1333 days ago
Flavor Flav photographed in Los Angeles
Music

Flavor Flav Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: ‘I’m Very Proud of Myself’

Flavor Flav took to Instagram this week to celebrate two years of sobriety from alcohol and cigarettes, letting his fans know that he's proud of himself.

tara mahadevan1365 days ago
Noah Cyrus press photo 2022
Music

Noah Cyrus Speaks on Xanax Addiction and Her Road to Recovery

In a new interview, Noah Cyrus recounts how she became addicted to Xanax at 18, and how the death of her grandmother two years later made her go clean.

Jordan Rose1472 days ago
Lil Tjay smiling on a red carpet
Music

Lil Tjay Reportedly Making ‘Significant Progress’ Toward Recovery After Being Shot

Earlier this month, Lil Tjay was reported to have been shot multiple times by a suspect who’s since been arrested. Tjay is now recovering in a hospital.

Trace William Cowen1478 days ago
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juice wrld music video shot
Music

Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” Gets a Powerful Video With a Cameo From Angus Cloud of ‘Euphoria’

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud makes a cameo appearance in the stirring new visual for Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes," digging into addiction and recovery.

Jordan Rose1597 days ago

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