Quinton Aaron Plans to Explain ‘Spiritual Wife’ Controversy 'In Full Detail' After Recovery

There’s a major update in the ongoing situation surrounding Quinton Aaron—and for the first time since his hospitalization, the actor is awake, alert, and speaking for himself. According to a statement shared with TMZ, the star of The Blind Side is continuing to recover after suffering a spinal stroke and related complications. His family says he’s now able to engage in basic activities, including writing, solving puzzles, and regaining sensation in his legs.

He’s also made one thing clear: he does not want contact with the woman who previously claimed to be his wife. “I do NOT want to see Margaret at all,” Aaron has reportedly said multiple times, according to his family. That stance comes after relatives informed him that Margarita—who had described herself as his “spiritual wife”—is legally married to another man. The revelation, family members say, left Aaron disappointed, though he remains focused on his recovery and surrounded by trusted loved ones. Aaron has also indicated that he plans to address the situation directly once he’s fully recovered. According to his family, he intends to explain what happened “in full detail.” The latest development follows weeks of confusion and conflicting accounts that unfolded after Aaron was hospitalized. The incident began when he collapsed at home after losing feeling in his legs while walking upstairs. He was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, where doctors later identified a spinal stroke and a serious blood infection. At one point, he required life support.

During that time, Margarita publicly stated that she and Aaron had been spiritually married since December 2024. “We are spiritually married. We are tied as one,” she said in interviews, while also acknowledging she is still legally married to another man and working toward a divorce. She also described being present throughout his hospitalization. “I have watched Quinton in the hospital for seven days, I prayed,” she said, adding that she wanted the focus to remain on his recovery. Aaron’s family, however, raised concerns early on. In a public statement, they said they had “raised some suspicions about the legitimacy” of both the relationship and Margarita’s claims about her professional background. They later moved to restrict her access to Aaron, with sources confirming she was no longer allowed in his hospital room. At the same time, Margarita denied attempting to isolate Aaron from relatives and maintained that hospital visitation policies were already limited.

Now that Aaron is awake and able to communicate, the situation appears to be shifting. His family says he is engaging with approved visitors and concentrating on rehabilitation, while also processing what he’s been told about the circumstances surrounding his hospitalization.