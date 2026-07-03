Celebrity Sobriety

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Cara Delevingne attends The Abbey's 35th Anniversary at The Abbey on May 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sex and Sobriety in Playboy Cover Story

She expressed that sex is "difficult" but "so much deeper" since getting sober in 2022.

Trey Alston4 days ago
British model Cara Delevingne arrives for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 collection fashion show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 24, 2022. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Says She Had a Seizure at Burning Man Right Before Viral 2022 Airport Photos

The model and actress opened up on "Call Her Daddy" about her dangerous daily cycle of GHB and cocaine that led to an unexpected seizure in August 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago

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