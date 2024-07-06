Madonna Celebrates 'Miraculous Recovery' a Year After Hospitalization From Life-Threatening Infection: 'Thank You God, Life Is Beautiful'

Madonna is nothing but happy with her recovery a year after she was admitted to a hospital following a health scare.
On Friday, the singer hopped on her Instagram to share a post reflecting on her "miraculous recovery" and the amazing year she had after she was discharged from a hospital following a serious infection. According to Madonna, she could barely keep herself up on her own two feet a year ago, but now she's grateful to do that and even more in 2024.
"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler," she wrote alongside a set of photos of her and friends celebrating the Fourth of July. "I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥."
In July 2023, Madonna was released from the intensive care unit after she was found unresponsive in her bathroom at her New York City home. Per a report from Radar Online, the artist went into septic shock and was given an injection of Narcan to revive her "lifeless body."
Madonna's talent manager and producer, Guy Oseary, revealed she was inflicted with a "serious bacterial infection' and had been in the hospital for a few days. She broke her silence with an Instagram post in which thanked her family and friends for being the "best medicine" throughout the frightening ordeal.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she said. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."