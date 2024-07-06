Madonna Celebrates 'Miraculous Recovery' a Year After Hospitalization From Life-Threatening Infection: 'Thank You God, Life Is Beautiful'

Madonna is nothing but happy with her recovery a year after she was admitted to a hospital following a health scare.

On Friday, the singer hopped on her Instagram to share a post reflecting on her "miraculous recovery" and the amazing year she had after she was discharged from a hospital following a serious infection. According to Madonna, she could barely keep herself up on her own two feet a year ago, but now she's grateful to do that and even more in 2024.

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler," she wrote alongside a set of photos of her and friends celebrating the Fourth of July. "I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥."