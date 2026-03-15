Dolly Parton Says She’s ‘Taking Good Care’ of Health After Husband Carl Dean’s Death

Dolly Parton says she is focusing on her health and emotional recovery following a difficult year that included the loss of her longtime husband.

The 80-year-old star offered an update while speaking at the opening day of the new season at Dollywood, the theme park she founded in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. During the keynote appearance, Parton addressed recent concerns about her health and explained why fans haven’t seen her lately.

“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” Parton said. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”

Parton explained that the past year has been physically and emotionally draining after the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at age 82. The couple had been married for nearly six decades.

“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” she told the audience. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically.”