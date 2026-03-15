Dolly Parton Says She’s ‘Taking Good Care’ of Health After Husband Carl Dean’s Death

Dolly Parton says she is focusing on her health and emotional recovery following a difficult year that included the loss of her longtime husband.
The 80-year-old star offered an update while speaking at the opening day of the new season at Dollywood, the theme park she founded in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. During the keynote appearance, Parton addressed recent concerns about her health and explained why fans haven’t seen her lately.
“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” Parton said. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”
Parton explained that the past year has been physically and emotionally draining after the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at age 82. The couple had been married for nearly six decades.
“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” she told the audience. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically.”
Despite the challenges, Parton reassured fans that she is feeling better and remains optimistic.
“But all is good,” she added. “It didn’t slow me down.”
Parton also addressed speculation about her personal life with humor, joking that she has no plans to start dating again following Dean’s death.
“I’m not dating anybody,” she said with a laugh, adding that Dean might not approve if she showed up to heaven with someone new.
Parton and Dean married in 1966 and maintained a famously private relationship. While Parton became one of country music’s biggest stars, Dean largely stayed out of the spotlight and rarely attended public events.
The singer’s health has been closely watched in recent months after she postponed a planned Las Vegas residency and missed a major theme park industry ceremony last year due to illness.