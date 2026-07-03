Raphael Saadiq

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Arnold Turner/Eclipse
Music

Marshawn Lynch and Too Short Host Joint Birthday Party to Commemorate '100 Years Worth of Game'

Guests celebrating the Oakland legends included Raphael Saadiq, Mike Epps, and Scarface.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
Ryan Coogler
Style

Ryan Coogler Wears Rare Cartier Tank à Guichets Among Standout Watches at the Oscars

Our favorite celebrities wore show-stopping timepieces at the 2026 Academy Awards.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
Late Tony! Toni! Toné! Singer D'Wayne Wiggins' Family Locked in $700K Estate Battle
Pop Culture

Tony! Toni! Toné! Singer D’Wayne Wiggins’ Family Locked in $700K Estate Battle

His daughter says a last-minute will change and $20K withdrawal doesn’t add up—why D’Wayne Wiggins’ final days are now under a legal microscope.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
NPR Music/YouTube
Music

'Sinners' Stars Buddy Guy and Miles Canton Bring the Blues to NPR Tiny Desk

The musicians performed four songs including Oscar-nominated 'Sinners' track "I Lied to You."

Jaelani Turner-Williams139 days ago
Close-up of a brent fayiaz's face with a cross tattoo near the eye. A hand touches their forehead, and the background is blurred.
Music

Brent Faiyaz Shares ‘Icon' Album, Drops Cole Bennett-Directed Video for "Wrong Faces"

The project was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq.

Abel Shifferaw154 days ago
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SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Raphael Saadiq performs during the 74th NBA All-Star Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MARCH 20: Dawn Robinson of En Vogue performs at the 6th Annual Jazz In The Gardens at Sun Life Stadium on March 20, 2011 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Raphael Saddiq Shades Dawn Robinson, Says Her Homeless Claims Are ‘Not Real'

The musician said Lauryn Hill would've been a better fit for Lucy Pearl than Robinson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams402 days ago
Saba and No ID 'From The Private Collection' Album
Music

Saba, No ID Drop 'From the Private Collection' f/ Kelly Rowland, Raphael Saadiq, Smino, and More

The album follows Saba's 2022 offering, 'Few Good Things.'

tara mahadevan484 days ago
A musician in red plaid pants and glasses plays guitar and sings on stage under colorful lights, with a "92.3 Old School" sign.
Music

D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dead at 64

According to Wiggins' family, he had been "privately and courageously battling bladder cancer" over the past year.

Trace William Cowen497 days ago
Raphael Saadiq performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana,D'Angelo performs at The Apollo Theater on February 27, 2021 in New York City.
Music

Raphael Saddiq Says D'Angelo Is 'In a Good Space,' Recording His Next Album

D'Angelo last appeared on 2024 track "I Want You Forever" with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams675 days ago
Daniel Caesar "Do You Like Me?"
Music

Stream Daniel Caesar's New Track "Do You Like Me?"

Caesar produced the single alongside Raphael Saadiq and Dylan Wiggins, saying it's “about a woman I respect deeply" and shows "90 degrees of a love triangle."

Joshua Espinoza1267 days ago
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Beyoncé holding a Grammy during the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony
Music

Here Are the Full Production Credits for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé’s long-awaited new album 'Renaissance' has arrived, and she brought along some high-profile producers to flesh out its club-ready sound.

Joe Price1449 days ago
manson
Music

Marilyn Manson’s Rep Says He Appears on ‘Donda’ and Is Helping ‘Conceptually Collaborate’ on Kanye’s Album

Manson, who was dropped by his label and a slew of others earlier this year following sexual abuse allegations, will apparently continue working with West.

Trace William Cowen1785 days ago
Rick Ross "Season Ticket Holder" f/ Dwyane Wade
Music

Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade Connect on "Season Ticket Holder" Song and Video

Featuring Raphael Saadiq and Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem.

Joshua Espinoza2338 days ago
Sophia Chang cropped
Music

Former RZA, ODB, and D'Angelo Manager Sophia Chang to Tell Her Story in New Audiobook Memoir

Sophia Chang, who was also the GM of Joey Baddass' record label, tells how she came to be the 'Baddest B*tch in the Room.'

Shawn Setaro2549 days ago
ms lauryn hill
Music

Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and More Round Out Final Pitchfork Festival Lineup

The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival introduces gender-equal lineup with Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, DRAM, Noname, Syd, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson3048 days ago
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This is a photo of Mary J Blige.
Music

Mary J. Blige Sees Significant Streaming Bump After Her Oscars Performance

Streams of the song "Mighty River" saw a rise of over 300 percent.

Sajae Elder3054 days ago

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