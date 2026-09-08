Jesse Bernard Portrait

Jesse Bernard

Twitter Navigation Icon

Biscuits, vinyls and whisky.

Joined August 2014 | 35 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Jesse Bernard1004 days ago
trevor nelson nadia jae faron at bbc radio 1xtra

20 Years On, 1Xtra’s Still Going Strong—Here’s To The Next 20

We catch up with Faron McKenzie, Trevor Nelson and Nadia Jae to celebrate one of the most important platforms for Black music.

Jesse Bernard1465 days ago
best music writing of the year

2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. Last time we ran this column, we lamented the pause on live music and the sudden readjustments artists were...

Jesse Bernard1751 days ago
nba 2k22

Interview: Legendary Artist Charly Palmer Unveils Iconic ‘NBA 2K22’ Cover Art

“It’s major!” — The Atlanta-based painter and long-time basketball obsessive tells Complex why creating the ‘2K22’ cover art was a “dream project” for him...

Jesse Bernard1891 days ago
uk-r-and-b-will-be-just-fine

UK R&B Will Be Just Fine—Artist Managers, A&R Execs Speak Out

The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.

Jesse Bernard1975 days ago
Advertisement
best uk albums of 2020

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2020

Did your favourite make the cut?

Jesse Bernard2096 days ago
best

2020: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, Noisey, Pitchfork and more.

Jesse Bernard2114 days ago
davido

Davido Talks African Music’s Future, His Inspirations, and New Album ‘A Better Time’

We caught up with the Afrobeats star to talk about the inspirations behind his third studio album, 'A Better Time'.

Jesse Bernard2135 days ago
dave

Dave Is The Spokesperson For Young Britain We Should All Be Listening To

The rapper will continue to use his platform how he sees fit, and the gammon elite will have no choice but to chew and swallow.

Jesse Bernard2397 days ago
complex best albums of 2019

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2019

It's been a stressful and depressing year for the UK, with the country more divided than ever. But thankfully, UK music has had an incredible one.

Jesse Bernard2463 days ago
Advertisement
raphael saadiq

Legacy Talks With Raphael Saadiq

At 53, his career is far from over, but he’s far more contemplative about the choices he makes when it comes to music creation. 

Jesse Bernard2471 days ago
best

2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.

Jesse Bernard2478 days ago
davido

Davido’s Enjoying The Best Of Both Worlds

“I’m trying to portray Nigeria in a way that isn’t always represented in the news.”

Jesse Bernard2521 days ago
duane jones

How Duane Jones Went From Underground Broadcaster To Global Powerhouse

“The adversity you face growing up in hard circumstances is a catalyst for creativity...”

Jesse Bernard2675 days ago
mo gilligan

Meet Mo Gilligan, The Future Of British Comedy

"Laughter is like a language everyone gets—you've just gotta bring it to people."

Jesse Bernard2704 days ago
Advertisement
little simz

Little Simz Is Learning That She Doesn’t Have To Do It All At Once

The British rapper is no longer the “frustrated” artist she once was, and has finally reached a place of knowing that her talent is indeed enough.

Jesse Bernard2758 days ago
swindle

Swindle Is All About Musical Unity

We caught up with the jazz-loving grime producer to discuss his new album 'No More Normal'.

Jesse Bernard2789 days ago
best albums of 2018

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2018

From Smoke Boys and Lily Allen to Jorja Smith and Ghetts, here are the projects we were bumping the most in 2018.

Jesse Bernard2829 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App