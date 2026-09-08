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20 Years On, 1Xtra’s Still Going Strong—Here’s To The Next 20
We catch up with Faron McKenzie, Trevor Nelson and Nadia Jae to celebrate one of the most important platforms for Black music.
2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. Last time we ran this column, we lamented the pause on live music and the sudden readjustments artists were...
Interview: Legendary Artist Charly Palmer Unveils Iconic ‘NBA 2K22’ Cover Art
“It’s major!” — The Atlanta-based painter and long-time basketball obsessive tells Complex why creating the ‘2K22’ cover art was a “dream project” for him...
UK R&B Will Be Just Fine—Artist Managers, A&R Execs Speak Out
The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.
2020: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, Noisey, Pitchfork and more.
Davido Talks African Music’s Future, His Inspirations, and New Album ‘A Better Time’
We caught up with the Afrobeats star to talk about the inspirations behind his third studio album, 'A Better Time'.
Dave Is The Spokesperson For Young Britain We Should All Be Listening To
The rapper will continue to use his platform how he sees fit, and the gammon elite will have no choice but to chew and swallow.
Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2019
It's been a stressful and depressing year for the UK, with the country more divided than ever. But thankfully, UK music has had an incredible one.
Legacy Talks With Raphael Saadiq
At 53, his career is far from over, but he’s far more contemplative about the choices he makes when it comes to music creation.
2019: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, CRACK, Pitchfork, The FADER and more.
Davido’s Enjoying The Best Of Both Worlds
“I’m trying to portray Nigeria in a way that isn’t always represented in the news.”
How Duane Jones Went From Underground Broadcaster To Global Powerhouse
“The adversity you face growing up in hard circumstances is a catalyst for creativity...”
Meet Mo Gilligan, The Future Of British Comedy
"Laughter is like a language everyone gets—you've just gotta bring it to people."
Little Simz Is Learning That She Doesn’t Have To Do It All At Once
The British rapper is no longer the “frustrated” artist she once was, and has finally reached a place of knowing that her talent is indeed enough.
Swindle Is All About Musical Unity
We caught up with the jazz-loving grime producer to discuss his new album 'No More Normal'.
Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2018
From Smoke Boys and Lily Allen to Jorja Smith and Ghetts, here are the projects we were bumping the most in 2018.