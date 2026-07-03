Ralo

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Charleston White smiling in a hoodie, Young Thug in sunglasses and a red cap, both in casual attire.
Music

Ralo Addresses Young Thug’s Alleged Confrontation with Charleston White

Ralo chimed in on the escalating tension between Young Thug and Charleston White.

Mark Elibert109 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug and Ralo.
Music

Ralo Claims He Lied to Feds in Online Row With Young Thug: 'B*tch, I Lied'

The Atlanta rapper stunned fans by admitting he lied to federal agents during a fiery exchange with Thugger on social media.

Mark Elibert321 days ago
Ralo at an event, Rich Homie Quan performing at a show.
Music

Ralo Calls Out Rich Homie Quan's ‘Fake’ Friends Mourning His Death

Ralo doesn't think the people who called Quan a snitch before he died should be honoring his life.

Mark Elibert678 days ago
luxury car is pictured
Music

Ralo Plans to Buy New Cars for 'Everybody Around Me' After Feds Seized Multiple Vehicles

Last month, Ralo celebrated his release with the new song and video, "First Day Out."

Trace William Cowen942 days ago
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ralo on the red carpet
Music

Ralo Released From Prison, Shares Video for Comeback Single "First Day Out" (UPDATE)

Back in 2021, former congressman Kwanza Hall joined Ralo's fight for clemency.

Trace William Cowen981 days ago
ralo
Music

Ralo Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison—Why His Team Believes a 2023 Release Could Happen

After serving nearly three years in federal prison, Ralo's team has shared news about the rapper's status and when they believe he might be released.

Jordan Rose1505 days ago
Rapper Ralo attends Young Thug's birthday party
Music

Ralo Reveals Lil Baby Sent Him $50K While in Prison, Pens Heartfelt Letter to Marlo

The incarcerated Atlanta rapper has remained behind bars since 2018, when he was charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Joshua Espinoza1706 days ago
Drake and 2 Chainz in 2015
Music

Drake, Meek Mill, Quavo, 2 Chainz, and More Sign Letter Urging Biden to Pardon Marijuana Offenders

Drake, Meek Mill, Quavo, and 2 Chainz are among a group of celebrities and athletes who have signed a letter in support of marijuana reform.

Brad Callas1763 days ago
ralo ti
Music

2 Chainz and T.I. Hop on Ralo's New Single "Fall Apart"

Ralo, who's on an impressive run of song releases in 2021 with over a dozen to his name, just added another to his portfolio with a 2 Chainz and T.I. collab.

Brenton Blanchet1777 days ago
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ralo
Music

Exclusive: Ralo's Fight for Clemency Receives Support from Former Georgia Congressman

Former congressman Kwanza Hall, whose family has a history of activism linked with the late John Lewis, has asked Biden to give attention to Ralo's case.

Trace William Cowen1896 days ago
Ralo performs at Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert at Philips Arena
Music

Drake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and More Demand Ralo's Release in Letter to President Biden

Ralo was charged with two federal counts of intent to distribute marijuana after 444 pounds of weed were found on a private plane back in 2018.

Xavier Hamilton1932 days ago
Ralo attends Young Thug's birthday party at Tago International .
Music

Ralo, Who Was Granted $250K Bond, Explains Why He's Not Out Yet

Ralo provided an update on the delay in his release from prison after being granted a $250,000 bond earlier this month.

Jose Martinez2191 days ago
ralo shy glizzy no competition
Music

Premiere: Ralo Connects With Shy Glizzy for "No Competition"

The Atlanta rapper continues to fight his legal issues stemming from marijuana charges.

Kyle Shokeye2589 days ago
Ralo
Music

Premiere: Stream Ralo's New Project 'Conspiracy' f/ Shy Glizzy, Young Scooter, and More

Even after experiencing an adverse series of months, Ralo refuses to let incarceration prevent him from releasing music.

Kyle Shokeye2835 days ago
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Ralo "See the Light" Video
Music

Premiere: Ralo Squares Up With Moneybagg Yo in "See the Light Pt. 2" Animated Video

The recorded, assisted by Young Thug, appeared on Ralo's 2018 project 'Diary of the Streets 3.'

Joshua Espinoza2855 days ago
ralo
Music

After Being Denied Bond Twice, Ralo Still Hasn’t Given Up: ‘I Put All My Faith in God’

Ralo's team updates his fans on him possibly receiving bond, why his arrest was unjust, and who has shown support for him while he's been behind bars.

Eric Diep2921 days ago

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