Ralo Plans to Buy New Cars for 'Everybody Around Me' After Feds Seized Multiple Vehicles

Ralo says he’s going to “show the world how great I am,” including by buying new cars for family and friends.

In a recent Instagram update, Ralo showed off a newly purchased Maybach, which can also be seen in the latest episode of the 300 Entertainment artist’s YouTube series. In the caption of the post, Ralo reflected on having multiple vehicles seized by federal authorities. As previously reported, Ralo was released earlier this year after spending nearly six years behind bars over alleged weed trafficking.

“The feds took my momma car, my girl car, all the gifted cars I gave the bro’s in the hood and every car I even had for myself,” Ralo wrote in the caption. “Ima show the world how great I am, this the comeback for everybody that tried to turn me down. I swear by Allah Ima buy everybody around me Ah Maybach or ah Cadillac truck.”