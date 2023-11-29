“I’m On Godly Time”: Ralo’s First Week Out Of Prison

Was it hard for you to share those thoughts?

I mostly freestyle. I went on the Internet, and I was seeing a lot of the blogs… You know how they troll. The Internet be undefeated. So my first line was, “I never did no lame shit to none of y'all,” and I wanted to emphasize that I ain't never did wrong to people. I always was there to help. I always was there to support some of the artists that we see that are big today. You know, I embraced them when they needed their first feature. They needed their first hit. They needed their first post on Instagram and Twitter or whatnot. And those things played a key factor in their career. I pulled up their video shoots or might have let them open up for me at different shows when I was hot and they wasn't. So I wanted to emphasize: Let's remember where we all came from. Because at the time, Young Dolph did the same thing for me when I wasn’t that hot. And now you see people just adamant about ignoring his passing, like he didn’t have kids or a girl at home that really loved and cared for him. Some of us, we forget those things, and it’s best for honorable people to just bring remembrance to those things because if we don't know our history, then we'll never have a great future

You mentioned recording a lot of music while you were inside. How many songs do you have in the vault?

I recorded like 48 songs, man. I put a lot of people on it. I got my upcoming album; I got a couple of people on it. I got some artists that I've been wanting to work with all my life on the album.

Speaking of your forthcoming album, what can fans expect?

I mean, Selim, he big on hip-hop and the drill thing. And I put a little bit of that inside my “First Day Out,” but I want to be very passionate on my album. I put a lot of R&B and hip-hop on my album. But my thing is hip-hop is like 40 percent down right now. So, like, people going back to passion of the music and classical music and timeless music. So I put a lot of debt and a lot of pain on there. I put a lot of passion in it. You know, I fought for women because I had noticed, they gave my fiancé an apartment based on income due to the fact that we had our first child. And when they gave her an apartment, I was able to live with her and I was able to utilize the house as a trap house or whatnot. At that time, I was able to still go home to her. And in her apartment complex, there was a lot of dudes staying with women that had the similar situation that she had. Those dudes was using the women up and when they used them up, they said fuck them. So I felt like that too because I gave people places to stay. When I went to prison, I ain't never seen out a dollar from anyone. So it reminded me of when I was in the projects and dudes were staying with women and did the same thing that these dudes and females did to me. So I kind of felt their pain.

Have you felt any pressure to release music now that you’re back home? Have you wanted to take a break to decompress?

It is on my mental health statement because it is like my personal diary. So I'll be able to vent and listen to it over and over, and whatever mood I'm in, it helps me get through that because it's hard for me to talk to certain people about certain matters that I be going through. And so you can find a beat and you could just rap about it. It was never about the money to me. It’s just being able to relate to myself and being able to relate to it in my car. I ain't never even thought nobody was buying my music. I ain't never even thought nobody listen to it.