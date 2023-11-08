Ralo Released From Prison, Announces Comeback Single "First Day Out"

After almost six years behind bars, Ralo has been released.
In June of last year, the 1017 artist was reported to have been sentenced to eight years behind bars, with his team promptly releasing a statement to social media predicting a late 2023 release.
“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served,” a statement shared to Ralo’s IG said at the time. “The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time. He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year.”
Wednesday, footage started to spread showing that Ralo had indeed been released from custody. As previously reported, he was arrested in 2018 after being accused of trafficking weed from California to Georgia.
Coming soon is a new track titled "First Day Out," pre-saves for which are now live.
Back in May 2021, former congressman Kwanza Hall joined the push behind Ralo’s then-active clemency campaign.
“Once you make your bed you have to lay in it, and so I accept responsibility for my actions and am ready to move on with my life," Ralo said in a statement to Complex at the time. "I don’t want the honorable court to feel like I’m against them. I have renewed myself during my trials and have become a more mature person. I have been introduced to better things in life and learned lessons that I didn’t know prior to my arrest."
At the time of this writing, Ralo's most recent full-length studio release was this April's 97 Months project.