Ralo Released From Prison, Announces Comeback Single "First Day Out"

After almost six years behind bars, Ralo has been released.

In June of last year, the 1017 artist was reported to have been sentenced to eight years behind bars, with his team promptly releasing a statement to social media predicting a late 2023 release.

“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served,” a statement shared to Ralo’s IG said at the time. “The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time. He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year.”

Wednesday, footage started to spread showing that Ralo had indeed been released from custody. As previously reported, he was arrested in 2018 after being accused of trafficking weed from California to Georgia.