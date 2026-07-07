Project Pat

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Project Pat and Talia Jones.
Music

Suspect Arrested in Murder of Project Pat’s Son

The Three 6 Mafia affiliate's son was shot to death in Memphis back in January.

Will Lavin369 days ago
Burna Boy covers his face with his hands adorned with multiple rings in an intense close-up image. Text on the left appears to be artistic and stylized
Music

Denzel Curry Returns to His Southern Roots on ‘King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2'

The album features Tiacorine, That Mexican OT, Project Pat, and more.

Jade Gomez731 days ago
sexyy red deluxe cover art
Music

Sexyy Red Recruits Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and More for 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)'

Sexyy Red is capping off a breakout year by doubling the length of her hit mixtape.

Trace William Cowen963 days ago
Cover art for Juicy J Pierre Bourne album
Music

Listen to Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne's Joint Album 'Space Age Pimpin' f/ Project Pat

Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne have dropped off their new collaborative album 'Space Age Pimpin,' featuring Project Pat and the single "This Fronto."

tara mahadevan1488 days ago
Cover art for Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J album 'Stoner's Night'
Music

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa Release Collaborative Album 'Stoner's Night'

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have linked up for 'Stoner's Night,' their first full-length collaborative project. Guests include Project Pat, Elle Varner, and Big30.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1621 days ago
Advertisement
Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J single
Music

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa Drop Video for New Single "Backseat" f/ Project Pat

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa tap Project Pat to join them on the new single "Backseat," off Wiz and Juicy's joint album due to release in February.

Jordan Rose1636 days ago
The cover art for the deluxe edition of Isaiah Rashad's 'The House Is Burning.'
Music

Isaiah Rashad Drops 'The House Is Burning' Deluxe f/ Juicy J, Project Pat, Young Nudy, and More

Following the end of his extensive North American tour, Isaiah Rashad has shared the deluxe version of his latest album, 'The House Is Burning.'

Joe Price1705 days ago
Drake Knife talk music video
Music

Drake Unleashes Video for "Knife Talk" f/ 21 Savage and Project Pat

The Grammy-winning rapper shared the visual on Thursday night, about two months after he came through with his long-awaited studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy.'

Joshua Espinoza1719 days ago
Duke Deuce Remix
Music

Here's Duke Deuce's "Crunk Ain't Dead" Remix f/ Juicy J, Project Pat, and Lil Jon

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce connects with Juicy J, Project Pat, and Lil Jon on the remix for "Crunk Ain't Dead."

Joe Price2357 days ago
Young Dolph
Music

Premiere: Young Dolph, Juicy J, and Project Pat Drop "By Mistake" Remix Video

Memphis rapper Young Dolph recently teamed up with Tennessee rap royalty for his "By Mistake" remix.

Joe Price2633 days ago
Advertisement
Blood Orange
Music

Listen to Blood Orange's 'Negro Swan' Album f/ ASAP Rocky, Diddy, Steve Lacy, and More

Dev Hynes has shared his fourth studio album as Blood Orange, 'Negro Swan.' As with his fantastic 2016 record 'Freetown Sound,' the newly released full-length possesses a free-form approach blending the sounds of pop, R&B, indie, hip-hop, and much more.

Joe Price2888 days ago
Blood Orange
Music

Blood Orange Debuts "Chewing Gum" f/ ASAP Rocky and Project Pat Live on 'Kimmel'

Dev Hynes is gearing up to drop his fourth studio album as Blood Orange, 'Negro Swan,' and to coincide with its impending release, he's stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to perform his new song "Chewing Gum."

Joe Price2895 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream and Download Juicy J's 'O's to Oscars' Mixtape

The project features Metro Boomin, Project Pat, and more.

Zach Frydenlund3872 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App