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Cover art for Maria Isa Pérez Vega project
Music

Bernie Sanders Featured on Minnesota State Representative's EP 'Capitolio'

Senator Bernie Sanders is a guest feature on the introduction track for Minnesota State Representative Maria Isa Pérez-Vega's new EP, 'Capitolio.'

taramhdvn1292 days ago
A look at a Project New York pop up event
Style

Informa Markets Fashion Unveils Pop-Up Store for PROJECT New York

The pop-up is open to the public and is part of the 2022 edition of PROJECT New York. Included are pieces from the archive of Maurizio Donadi.

Trace William Cowen1463 days ago
Cover art for Payroll Giovanni album
Music

Payroll Giovanni Drops Off New Project 'Back 2 the Basics'

Payroll Giovanni has shared his latest project, 'Back 2 the Basics,' which was executive produced by his two children. The offering follow's 2021's 'Way.'

tara mahadevan1523 days ago
Lil Gotit's new project 'The Cheater'
Music

Lil Gotit Drops New Project 'The Cheater' f/ Lil Keed, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

Nearly a year after the release of his last full-length offering, 2021's 'Top Chef Gotit,' Lil Gotit returns with his new project, 'The Cheater.'

Brad Callas1540 days ago
flee lord new album cover art
Music

Premiere: Flee Lord and Mephux Drop "Final Four" f/ Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, and Trae tha Truth

Flee Lord and Mephux are teaming up to release 'Pray for the Evil III' featuring Conway the Machine, Fat Joe, Roc Marciano, and more next week.

Jordan Rose1546 days ago
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Travis Scott for philanthropy article
Music

Travis Scott Launches Project HEAL for Community Initiatives, Donates $5 Million

Travis Scott has announced his new philanthropic endeavor Project HEAL, which will support community-based initiatives, and donated $5 million.

tara mahadevan1596 days ago
The cover art to DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's collaborative project.
Music

DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drop New Project 'Better Than You'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby have joined forces to deliver their new 12-song project, 'Better Than You,' after announcing it last week. '

Jordan Rose1601 days ago
Cover art of Calboy new project
Music

Stream Calboy's Surprise Project 'Black Heart' f/ Joey Badass, Fredo Bang, Jackboy

Calboy shared his surprise project 'Black Heart,' which includes assists from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and Joey Badass. He also dropped the video for "Rumors."

tara mahadevan1614 days ago
Long Live Dolph compilation tape
Music

Paper Route Delivers Young Dolph Tribute Project 'Long Live Dolph' f/ Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, and More

Paper Route Empire have released their Young Dolph tribute tape, 'Long Live Dolph,' which features appearances from artists on the PRE roster.

Jordan Rose1643 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Song "Titanic," Shares Tracklist for Upcoming 'Sick!' Project

Earl Sweatshirt has come through with a new song titled “Titanic.” But that wasn’t all. The rapper also shared the tracklist for his upcoming project, 'Sick!'

Abel Shifferaw1657 days ago
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Lance Skiiwalker project stream.
Music

TDE's Lance Skiiwalker Drops New EP 'Tales From the Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine'

TDE's Lance Skiiwalker has just released his latest five-track EP, 'Tales From The Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine,' featuring SiR and Mia Gladstone.

Jordan Rose1679 days ago
Cover Art for Alina Baraz New Project
Music

Alina Baraz Releases New EP 'Moongate'

Alina Baraz has shared her second EP of the year, 'Moongate.' She shared her first EP, 'Sunbeam' in September, following her debut 2020 album, 'It Was Divine.'

tara mahadevan1726 days ago
Fetty Wap Butterfly Effect cover art
Music

Fetty Wap Shares New Project 'The Butterfly Effect'

Fetty Wap has dropped off his newest project 'The Buttefly Effect,' a 17-track, featureless mixtape that's dedicated to his late daughter, Lauren.

tara mahadevan1733 days ago
Don Q Cover Art for Double Or Nothing
Music

Don Q Shares New Project 'Double Or Nothing,’ Drops Video for “Say That”

Don Q has shared his first project in three years, 'Double Or Nothing' featuring BLovee, as well as the video for the project cut "Say That."

tara mahadevan1733 days ago
'Culture Jam' project cover art
Music

Kawhi Leonard Shares 'Culture Jam Vol. 1' f/ Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, and More

Kawhi Leonard has just released the first half of his new project, 'Culture Jam Vol. 1,' featuring Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more.

Jordan Rose1734 days ago
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A boogie wit da hoodie in music video for "bestie."
Music

Kawhi Leonard Shares Video for A Boogie and Capella Grey’s "Bestie" Off ‘Culture Jam’ Project

Kawhi Leonard has tapped Capella Grey and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for the new track "Bestie." The single will be featured on the upcoming 'Culture Jam' project.

Jordan Rose1736 days ago
currensy
Music

Currensy and Kino Beats Connect for New Project 'Matching Rolexes'

Currensy and Kino Beats have connected to release their new project 'Matching Rolexes.' The tape features appearances from Valee, Dej Loaf, and BLU.

Jordan Rose1768 days ago

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