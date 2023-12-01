Sexyy Red Recruits Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and More for 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)'

Sexyy Red has doubled the length of her Hood Hottest Princess project, originally released back in June following the breakout success of “Pound Town” and its Nicki Minaj-featuring remix.
All told, Red has added 11 songs to the trackless, bringing the deluxe edition total to 22. Chief Keef is recruited for "Ghetto Princess," while 42 Dugg and G Herbo show up for “Perfect Match.” Deeper into the tracklist, Summer Walker joins Red for “I Might,” followed by a featured artist credit from producer Tay Keith on “I Don’t Wanna Be Saved” and Sukihana on the deluxe closer “Hood Rats.”
"I Don't Wanna Be Saved," notably, sees Red interpolating Project Pat's 2001 track "Don't Save Her" featuring Juicy J and Crunchy Black.
For the full Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) experience, tap in here. Coinciding with the release is the rollout of Gerard Victor's new live video for "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," footage for which was captured at three different sold-out shows on Red's recent West Coast run.
Earlier this week, Red launched the official video for another Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) cut, "Free My N***a," directed by Jerry Morka and Laka Films.
Next up, Red has a number of tour dates slated for December, including a stop at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah, Georgia.