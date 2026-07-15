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Pooh Shiesty's Father Denied Request to Leave House to Manage Memphis Properties

The rapper's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is currently under house arrest while facing federal kidnapping charges.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty wearing a yellow cap sideways, with jewelry, and a black mask, posing with his hand raised.
Image via Prince Williams/Wireimage

Pooh Shiesty’s father has been denied a request to loosen his release conditions so he could visit and manage his properties in Memphis, Tennessee, while under house arrest.

According to court documents reviewed by Complex, Lontrell Williams, Sr. filed a motion last month requesting home detention or a curfew so he could "travel within the Western District of Tennessee for work purposes."

Williams explained that he "owns, manages, and is renovating more than eight properties in the Memphis area” but mentioned that "it has proven extremely difficult to manage the properties and complete the necessary work without being able to leave his home.”

He added that the properties are his “sole source of income on which [he] relies to support his family and pay legal fees.”

However, Judge David L. Horan denied the request, ruling that home incarceration remains the "least restrictive combination of conditions that will reasonably assure Williams's appearance as required and the safety of any other person and the community.”

Federal prosecutors also opposed the modification, arguing that Williams "has not identified any material changes in circumstance that alleviates the concerns that warranted home incarceration in the first place."

They also questioned why he could not consult on these construction projects "from his home, via telephone, or using the internet.”

Williams faces charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping connected to allegations that he, Pooh, and others forced Gucci Mane to sign a contract at gunpoint. In April, Williams was released on a $250,000 bond under strict home incarceration in Memphis.

His release conditions mandate a "24-hour-a-day lock-down” at his residence except for medical necessities and court appearances or other “activities” approved by the court.

Although he cannot visit his real estate projects, the judge allowed Williams to travel to Texas, with the approval of pretrial services, to meet with his attorneys. Williams’ and his son’s trial is set to begin Feb. 22, 2027, in Dallas.

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