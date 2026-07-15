Pooh Shiesty's Father Denied Request to Leave House to Manage Memphis Properties

Pooh Shiesty’s father has been denied a request to loosen his release conditions so he could visit and manage his properties in Memphis, Tennessee, while under house arrest.

According to court documents reviewed by Complex, Lontrell Williams, Sr. filed a motion last month requesting home detention or a curfew so he could "travel within the Western District of Tennessee for work purposes."

Williams explained that he "owns, manages, and is renovating more than eight properties in the Memphis area” but mentioned that "it has proven extremely difficult to manage the properties and complete the necessary work without being able to leave his home.”

He added that the properties are his “sole source of income on which [he] relies to support his family and pay legal fees.”

However, Judge David L. Horan denied the request, ruling that home incarceration remains the "least restrictive combination of conditions that will reasonably assure Williams's appearance as required and the safety of any other person and the community.”