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Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case: Alleged Video of Incident Surfaces

Unsealed court documents include screenshots from surveillance that appear to show Shiesty, his father, and co-defendants during the alleged January 10 incident.

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Newly unsealed federal court filings paint a detailed picture of what prosecutors call a planned armed robbery inside a Dallas recording studio, with Pooh Shiesty allegedly forcing Gucci Mane to sign a contract releasing him from 1017 Records. Meanwhile, alleged footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, with screenshots of what appear to be the same video also included in the latest court docs.

On June 24, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould filed a 25-page motion opposing Shiesty's latest bail request, which was denied, by arguing the rapper poses a “flight risk” and is “a danger to the community.” The filing, as mentioned above, includes several screenshots taken from a video that is believed to be from the January 10 confrontation.

Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., faces federal robbery and kidnapping charges alongside his father, Lontrell Denell Williams Sr., and seven co-defendants, including rapper Big30, born Rodney Wright Jr. In the document, where Gucci Mane is referred to as “R.D,” short for Radric Davis, Williams Sr. is shown holding a document, believed to be the contract while standing beside the Alabama-born rapper.

According to the filing, the contract had a series of demands, including the immediate termination of Shiesty's deal with 1017 Records, the release of all contractual obligations, full ownership of his masters and intellectual property, and the transfer of 1017's approval rights with Atlantic Records directly to Shiesty at his "sole discretion." Prosecutors claim the contract was printed hours before the robbery took place.

Prosecutors also allege that after obtaining the document, Shiesty wanted recorded proof that the contract would be adhered to. "Unsatisfied with merely obtaining the written release of contract, Williams Jr. announced that he wanted to film R.D., and Wright Jr. [Big30] recorded R.D. on his cell phone stating that 'Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017,’” the filing reads.

Beyond the video, prosecutors cited text messages, victim impact statements, and prior bond violations in their opposition to Shiesty's release. A victim, who was security and survived the robbery, wrote directly to the judge asking that Shiesty remain jailed out of fear for his family’s life.

Prosecutors contend that "no condition of release can protect the community or witnesses against Williams Jr. from the danger he poses." Shiesty remains in custody. Big30 has been released on bond.

Prosecutors also claim that Shiesty and his co-defendants robbed Gucci Mane of $450,000 in personal property during the incident, including a wedding band, watch, a pair of earrings and cash. If convicted on all charges, Shiesty faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Trial is scheduled for February 17, 2027.

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