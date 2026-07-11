Federal Judge Clears Big30 to Hit the Studio While on Pretrial Release

Big30 has the green light to record music again, but under strict supervision.

A federal judge granted the Memphis rapper's request to loosen one condition of his pretrial release, allowing him to travel for recording sessions while facing federal charges in the Gucci Mane kidnapping case that he’s involved in with rapper and close associate Pooh Shiesty.

Judge David L. Horan in Dallas issued the order on July 7. The ruling, reviewed by Complex, lets Big30, whose legal name is Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., travel to Memphis for recording studio sessions and music production meetings, but only after obtaining prior court approval for each visit.

The terms are tight. Before any approved session, Wright must submit the studio address, his scheduled hours, and the names of everyone else who will be present. He is barred from traveling anywhere outside those pre-approved locations and cannot communicate with any of his eight co-defendants.

His attorneys filed the motion on June 15, framing it as a narrow, employment-focused request. Per the filing, the motion sought only a "controlled, employment-specific exception" and left home detention, location monitoring, drug testing, and all other existing conditions untouched.