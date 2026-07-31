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Former Iowa State Star DeAndre Kane Busted at Airport in $100K Child Support Case
Authorities say the former Iowa State star was taken into custody after landing from Iceland, accused of owing over $100,000 in unpaid child support.
TikTok Star Noah Thomas Facing Charges After Nearly Becoming 'Elephant Food' at Pittsburgh Zoo
The 19-year-old leaped into an elephant enclosure, which nearly cost him his life.
Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation
The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.
16 Injured After Roof Collapses at St. Patrick’s Day Party
The off-campus party was held at the University of Pittsburgh.
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot by Woman Told She Couldn’t Bring Pet Without Crate
Instead of returning home, a pet owner in Pittsburgh did the unthinkable and ditched her dog so she could fly to a resort.
Wiz Khalifa Admits He Was 'Shroomed Out' While Throwing First Pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
Earlier this month, Wiz teamed up with Snoop Dogg, as well as Too Short, Warren G, and Berner for their High School Reunion tour.
Rostrum Records Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Merch, Music, and New Venture
Independent record label Rostrum Records is reaching its 20th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the milestone the company is launching limited-edition merch and a new venture.
Man Charged With Murdering Uber Driver, Dashcam Footage Shows Her Begging for Her Life
A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with robbing and killing an Uber driver after dashcam of the incident was discovered by local police.
Brian Flores Joins Steelers Staff Amid NFL Legal Battle
The ex-Dolphins head coach has taken an assistant coaching position with Pittsburgh. He is currently suing the league over allegedly racist hiring practices.
Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Leads to 3 Hospitalizations Hours Before Biden Infrastructure Speech
A bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania collapsed on Friday, leading to 10 minor injuries and three hospitalizations, none of which were life-threatening.
Giant Eagle Named Kodiak Remains Loose in Pittsburgh
The National Aviary had asked the public to help locate the Stellar's Sea eagle, which lived at the zoo for 15 years before escaping nearly a week ago.
Watch Wiz Khalifa’s Self-Directed Video for “Oh Wow” f/ Taylor Gang’s Young Deji and Feezy
Wiz Khalifa and his Taylor Gang labelmates Young Deji and Feezy have delivered the new song and accompanying video for "Oh Wow." Wiz directed the visual.
Fight Breaks Out at Steelers, Lions Game After Woman Slaps Man in Face (UPDATE)
A scuffle took place in the stands of Heinz Field Saturday after a woman slapped a man in the face during a game between the Steelers and Lions.
Mac Miller Fund to Award $1,000 Grants to 75 Diverse Artists in Pennsylvania
The Mac Miller Fund from the Pittsburgh Foundation has announced plans to award $1,000 grants to 75 Pennsylvanian artists of color, with applications now open.
Death of Dog at Pittsburgh PetSmart Leads to 4 Employees Charged with Animal Cruelty
The death of a 12-year-old toy poodle, Kobe has resulted in four PetSmart employees charged with animal cruelty. The dog died in the groomers' care.
Pittsburgh Rapper Flatline Nizzy Shot and Killed at Age 24
Authorities say the artist was fatally shot at around 1:30 a.m. Monday inside an SUV. Pittsburgh police say the investigation remains active.
Aaron Donald Facing Charges for Allegedly Assaulting Man in Pittsburgh (UPDATE)
Attorney Todd Hollis claims that his client DeVincent Spriggs was assaulted by the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year last weekend.
Pittsburgh Detective Filed for Divorce After Wife Participated in Capitol Riot
A detective from Pittsburgh is divorcing his wife who participated in the Capitol riot after he told her not to and after video shows her there with another man