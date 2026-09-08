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Charles Holmes

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Joined April 2017 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories

soundcloud rap

The Who's Who Of SoundCloud Rap

We break down who you need to know that's making a name for themselves on the troubled streaming site.

Charles Holmes2911 days ago
Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty Is The Colorful Rapper You Need To Be Up On

The DMV rapper talks hearing her song on ‘Insecure,’ the new Powerpuff girl stealing her wave, and her next mixtape, ‘Sugar Trap 2.’

Charles Holmes3256 days ago
A Boogie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is The Next Highbridge Artist To Break This Summer

Following Cardi B's No. 1 footsteps is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, a melodic, pained Bronx rapper poised to take New York City by storm.

Charles Holmes3276 days ago
This is a photo of XXXTentacion.

What's the Appeal of XXXTentacion's Music?

We spoke with a number of XXXTentacion fans to find out what they hear in his music, and if they feel they have to justify their fandom.

Charles Holmes3310 days ago
che ecru good premiere lead

Premiere: Che Ecru Wants to Listen to Sade at Your Mom’s House on “Good”

The 20-year-old Boston artist has a new R&B banger that will be stuck in your head for the rest of summer.

Charles Holmes3311 days ago
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kanye cudi

The Best Kid Cudi and Kanye Collaborations

With a rumored secret project on the way, we rank the times Kanye and Kid Cudi came together to create magic.

Charles Holmes3312 days ago
Young Thug

The 35 Best Young Thug Songs

Jeffrey Williams has troves of music, recorded obsessively and released (or not) according to his whim. These are the best he's let loose so far.

Charles Holmes3320 days ago
Vic Mensa

How Vic Mensa Beat Depression and Followed Jay Z's Advice to Keep His Head Down to Make 'The Autobiography'

The Chicago MC just dropped his full-length debut, to critical acclaim. It was a long time coming.

Charles Holmes3326 days ago
Tyler, The Creator

The 28 Best Tyler, The Creator Songs

We count down the Odd Future general's best tracks in the wake of his latest full-length, 'Flower Boy.'

Charles Holmes3334 days ago
no id

11 Things You Didn't Know About No I.D.

Here are some of the best stories about the producer who helped lay the groundwork for Chicago rap.

Charles Holmes3369 days ago
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young thug millie go lightly

Millie Go Lightly Is the London Singer Who Helped Young Thug Realize His Vision on ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’

How one singer went from London Fields to being featured on one of the biggest rap albums of the year.

Charles Holmes3381 days ago
chainz

The Best 2 Chainz Verses

Ahead of 'Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,' we ranked the best bars Chainz has committed to wax.

Charles Holmes3381 days ago
gambino retirement

Why Donald Glover Is Right To Retire Childish Gambino

Donald Glover says the next Childish Gambino project is his last, because he’s achieved everything he set out to do under the alias.

Charles Holmes3389 days ago
Lil Yachty

It Doesn’t Matter If Lil Yachty’s Album Is Good or Bad

Measuring Lil Yachty’s artistic credibility against the benchmark of a debut album is almost beside the point, given how he's positioned himself.

Charles Holmes3401 days ago
jimmy

Pittsburgh's Rising Star Jimmy Wopo Is The Hard-Edged Heir To Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller

The Steel City’s breakout spitter discusses his new mixtape ‘Jordan Kobe,’ viral success, and competing with Kendrick.

Charles Holmes3403 days ago
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rebirth

Lil Wayne's Worst Album Is Also His Most Influential

How Lil Wayne's 'Rebirth' inspired the next generation of rappers to change the texture of hip-hop.

Charles Holmes3405 days ago
bryson tiller hate lead

Why Do So Many People Still Hate Bryson Tiller?

A lot of Tiller hate stems from the belief that he’s derivative, that he lacks charisma and that his singing ability is lacking. But this misses the point.

Charles Holmes3411 days ago
Kanye Trump

Last Time Kanye Needed a Comeback He Made His Best Album—This Time It Will Be Harder

After Swiftgate, Kanye retreated to craft 'MBDTF.' Now he's facing a new kind of backlash, and we're going to find out if music can make things right.

Charles Holmes3415 days ago

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