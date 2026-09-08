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The Who's Who Of SoundCloud Rap
We break down who you need to know that's making a name for themselves on the troubled streaming site.
Rico Nasty Is The Colorful Rapper You Need To Be Up On
The DMV rapper talks hearing her song on ‘Insecure,’ the new Powerpuff girl stealing her wave, and her next mixtape, ‘Sugar Trap 2.’
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is The Next Highbridge Artist To Break This Summer
Following Cardi B's No. 1 footsteps is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, a melodic, pained Bronx rapper poised to take New York City by storm.
What's the Appeal of XXXTentacion's Music?
We spoke with a number of XXXTentacion fans to find out what they hear in his music, and if they feel they have to justify their fandom.
Premiere: Che Ecru Wants to Listen to Sade at Your Mom’s House on “Good”
The 20-year-old Boston artist has a new R&B banger that will be stuck in your head for the rest of summer.
The Best Kid Cudi and Kanye Collaborations
With a rumored secret project on the way, we rank the times Kanye and Kid Cudi came together to create magic.
The 35 Best Young Thug Songs
Jeffrey Williams has troves of music, recorded obsessively and released (or not) according to his whim. These are the best he's let loose so far.
How Vic Mensa Beat Depression and Followed Jay Z's Advice to Keep His Head Down to Make 'The Autobiography'
The Chicago MC just dropped his full-length debut, to critical acclaim. It was a long time coming.
The 28 Best Tyler, The Creator Songs
We count down the Odd Future general's best tracks in the wake of his latest full-length, 'Flower Boy.'
11 Things You Didn't Know About No I.D.
Here are some of the best stories about the producer who helped lay the groundwork for Chicago rap.
Millie Go Lightly Is the London Singer Who Helped Young Thug Realize His Vision on ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’
How one singer went from London Fields to being featured on one of the biggest rap albums of the year.
The Best 2 Chainz Verses
Ahead of 'Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,' we ranked the best bars Chainz has committed to wax.
Why Donald Glover Is Right To Retire Childish Gambino
Donald Glover says the next Childish Gambino project is his last, because he’s achieved everything he set out to do under the alias.
It Doesn’t Matter If Lil Yachty’s Album Is Good or Bad
Measuring Lil Yachty’s artistic credibility against the benchmark of a debut album is almost beside the point, given how he's positioned himself.
Pittsburgh's Rising Star Jimmy Wopo Is The Hard-Edged Heir To Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller
The Steel City’s breakout spitter discusses his new mixtape ‘Jordan Kobe,’ viral success, and competing with Kendrick.
Lil Wayne's Worst Album Is Also His Most Influential
How Lil Wayne's 'Rebirth' inspired the next generation of rappers to change the texture of hip-hop.
Why Do So Many People Still Hate Bryson Tiller?
A lot of Tiller hate stems from the belief that he’s derivative, that he lacks charisma and that his singing ability is lacking. But this misses the point.
Last Time Kanye Needed a Comeback He Made His Best Album—This Time It Will Be Harder
After Swiftgate, Kanye retreated to craft 'MBDTF.' Now he's facing a new kind of backlash, and we're going to find out if music can make things right.