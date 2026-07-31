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Former NHL Player Dead After Being Cut With Skate During Hockey Game, Police Investigating (UPDATE)
The Nottingham Panthers player died after his neck was cut during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.
Donald Trump Responds to NFL Anthem Protests (UPDATE)
In other news, the Pittsburgh Penguins stepped up to visit the White House.
Angry Predators Fan Rips NBC Analyst With NSFW Rant During Live Stanley Cup Broadcast
An angry Predators fan was caught going on a NSFW rant about NBC analyst Mike Milbury during a live Stanley Cup broadcast on Sunday night.
Justin Bieber Fires Back at Sports Fans Who Crush Him for Rooting for So Many Teams
Justin Bieber explains why he doesn't think people should call him a fair-weather fan for wearing so many different sports jerseys.
Gruesome Video Shows Sidney Crosby Slashing Player's Fingertip Off
Penguins star Sidney Crosby slashed off Senators defenseman Marc Methot's fingertip in the middle of a game and somehow didn’t get penalized for it.
The Discovery Channel (Yes, the Discovery Channel!) Just Owned the Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter
The Penguins just took an L in the offseason.
2015 NHL Playoffs Pivotal Players: Eastern Conference Edition
We start our look at the key players for each team in the Eastern Conference
Watch an NBC Hockey Broadcaster Take a Puck to the Head Courtesy of Sidney Crosby
Brian Engblom caught a wicked scar while doing his job.
Sportscasters Just Can't Stop Making Dumb 'I Can't Breathe' Comments
Add this Pittsburgh Penguins analyst to the list of sportscasters who have made a dumb comment about the 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts
Penguins Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury Experienced an Epic Meltdown in Columbus Last Night
How did Marc-Andre Fleury manage to lose a game in minutes courtesy of two huge mental mistakes?
Boston Bruins' Shawn Thornton Suspended for 15-Games Following Brooks Orpik Attack
Was it a fitting punishment?
Penguins' Brooks Orpik Leaves Game in a Stretcher After Disgraceful Attack From the Bruins' Shawn Thornton (Video)
It was a very ugly scene.
A Pittsburgh Bar Is Banning Sam Adams Beer During the Bruins/Penguins Playoff Series
Get it while you can, Pitt fans.
A Great Postgame Fight Broke Out Between the Penguins and Islanders Tonight (Video)
Fight, fight, fight!
Clip of the Morning: A Penguins Fan Gets Ejected From a Playoff Game for Being Way Too Intoxicated
It was a noon game.