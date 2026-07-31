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Pink Plunks Down $21.5M on NYC Home to Support Daughter's Broadway Dreams
Pop Culture

Pink Leaves California Vineyard for $21.5M NYC ‘Creative Haven’

Inside the $21.5M Greenwich Village townhouse Pink bought after moving to support daughter Willow’s Broadway dreams.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony
Music

Pink Responds to Separation Rumors With Carey Hart: ‘Not True’

Pink issued a statement after several outlets reported she and her husband had called it quits.

Joshua Espinoza160 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: P!NK attends Apple's "All Of You" New York Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on September 17, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Pink Spends New Year’s Eve in Hospital After of Neck Surgery: ‘2026 Is Going to Be Better'

The pop singer was recovering from neck disk replacement surgery while ringing in the new year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams216 days ago
Singer Pink performing on stage, wearing a sparkling, studded jacket, with a vibrant red background.
Music

Pink Updates Fans After Contracting E. Coli: 'Everything Is Going Really Well'

The singer said she was on the mend thanks to her friends, family and red wine.

Will Lavin338 days ago
Pink and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
Music

Pink Suggests She's Met Diddy 'In Passing,' Says There’s 'No Truth' to Her Wiping X Account Due to His Arrest

Rumors swirled that the pop singer deleted her X posts due to her connections to Diddy, which she cleared up on Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams678 days ago
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pink powder pictured
Life

Pink Cocaine: What Is the Drug That’s Been Referenced Amid Diddy's Legal Issues?

The substance has been all over headlines in recent weeks. But what is it?

Trace William Cowen685 days ago
Pharrell Williams in a cowboy hat and jacket, Pink performing onstage with a headset microphone
Music

Pharrell Williams and P!nk Enter Legal Dispute Over ‘P.Inc’ Trademark

The producer is already in a legal dispute with his longtime producing partner Chad Hugo over the trademark rights to The Neptunes name.

Mark Elibert837 days ago
Music

Pink Halts Australia Show After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor in Mosh Pit

Back in October, another Pink concert was paused when a fan went into labor.

Brad Callas908 days ago
pink friday 2 cover art
Music

Nicki Minaj Drops 'Pink Friday 2' Album f/ Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

The long-awaited sequel arrives 13 years after the original 'Pink Friday' and marks Nicki's first album since 2018's 'Queen.'

Trace William Cowen972 days ago
Music

Pink Kicks Out Man Protesting Circumcisions During Concert: ‘I Feel Bad That He Wasted His Time Tonight’

In 2019, the singer expressed how angry she was with people who commented on her son's circumcised penis on Instagram.

Mark Elibert1043 days ago
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Life

Viral Pink Sauce Creator Says She’s Broke, Launches GoFundMe With $100,000 Goal

Veronica Shaw, a.k.a. Chef Pii, claimed that sauce company Dave's Gourmet is "trying to take everything away" from her.

Joe Price1078 days ago
pink is seen live
Music

Fan Throws Mother's Ashes Onto Stage at Pink Show

The singer was in the middle of performing "Just Like a Pill" when a bag of ashes made their way to the stage.

Trace William Cowen1136 days ago
Paris Hilton and the singer Pink in a splice image
Pop Culture

Paris Hilton Opens Up About Feeling 'Shamed' by Pink Parodying Her Sex Tape in "Pretty Girls" Music Video

In new her memoir, Paris Hilton revealed that she felt “shamed” by Pink parodying her unauthorized sex tape in the “Stupid Girls” music video.

Joe Price1238 days ago
Pink and Xtina are pictured at separate events
Music

Pink Says Sitting in Christina Aguilera’s Chair Made Singer Want to Fight on “Lady Marmalade” Set

The Pink and Christina Aguilera issues of years gone by have long been the subject of repeated inquiries. Here, Pink looks back on the "Lady Marmalade" shoot.

Trace William Cowen1255 days ago
Yo Gotti poses with Lehla Samia
Music

Yo Gotti Signs Lehla Samia to CMG Records, Gifts Her Pink Lamborghini Urus Worth More Than $300K to Celebrate

Gotti announced the signing on Monday afternoon, and even gifted the 22-year-old vocalist a hot pink Lamborghini Urus to celebrate accordingly.

Brenton Blanchet1556 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert at a concert.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals When Fans Can Expect 'Pink Tape' to Drop

Lil Uzi Vert might have just revealed the approximate release date and title of his upcoming album while attending another wedding this past weekend.

Jordan Rose1758 days ago
pink
Music

Teen YouTuber Responds to Pink's Claims That She's Being 'Exploited' by Parents

Piper Rockelle, a 14-year-old influencer who Pink suggested was being “exploited” by her parents in a tweet this past weekend, has shut down the accusations.

Brenton Blanchet1800 days ago
pink
Music

Pink Offers to Pay Fine for Norwegian Women's Handball Team That Refused to Wear Bikini Bottoms

Pink offered to pay the considerable fine for the Norwegian women's handball team, who violated a dress code rule that the singer called "sexist."

Brenton Blanchet1837 days ago

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