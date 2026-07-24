VandyThePink

VandyThePink, founded in 2017, is known for its bold, colorful streetwear. The South Korean streetwear brand is heavily influenced by food, with some of its most popular motifs inspried by cheeseburgers and milkshakes. The vibrant brand has established a cult following for its whisical approach to streetwear. Collaborators have included McDonald's, Alpha Industries, Pokemon, Asics, Clarks, and more.

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Vandy the Pink's Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1
Sneakers

Vandy the Pink Teases Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 Collabs

Here's an early look at Vandy the Pink's 'Chocolate' and 'Vanilla' Gel-Kayano 12.1s.

Victor Deng2 days ago
Cartoon blue creature with a burger and game controller. Text: "The Huntrax Meal," "The Staryboys Breakfast Meal," "Pick a meal to pick a side."
Style

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Fashion Capsule From VANDYTHEPINK®, McDonald’s, Complex: How to Buy

Here's info on the exclusive apparel collection inspired by Netflix's Academy Award-winning animated hit.

Complex Staff111 days ago
Promotional poster for "Vandythepink® Astroboy Pop-Up" event on March 14th, 11AM-7PM, at 433 N Fairfax LA, featuring Astroboy.
Style

ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Shop the collection on Complex starting March 23.

Complex Staff136 days ago
Vandy x Atmos x ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 'Banana Split’
Sneakers

How to Buy the Vandy x Atmos x ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 'Banana Split’

Vandy the Pink’s collab with Atmos and ASICS is releasing again at the Complex Shop.

Zac Dubasik410 days ago
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Logo for "Complex Family Style Food Fest New York" with bold text on a black background.
Pop Culture

Family Style New York Will Feature These Top Restaurants & Brand Collabs

Get ready for Scarr’s x Awake, Henry’s Pizza x Verdy, Shmackwich x LAAMS, L'industrie Pizzeria x BBC, Katz's x Pepsi, Buldak x Rokstar Chicken x VANDYTHEPINK, and much more.

Andrew Luecke436 days ago
Back of a black leather jacket featuring "Aimé Leon Dore" in gold script and a large Porsche Stuttgart crest emblem.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Vandy the Pink x Thug Club, Noah x Timex, Lacoste, and More

A sweater from the ‘Kenzo Verdy Market,’ Awake NY’s mysterious collab with Olyympian, and more are featured on this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park610 days ago

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