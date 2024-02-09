Pink Halts Australia Show After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor in Mosh Pit

For the second time in six months, a Pink concert was halted after a concertgoer went into labor mid-show.

On Friday, the singer was performing at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, when a fan went into labor while in the middle of a mosh pit. As seen in the TikTok video below, the "All Out Of Fight" singer stopped the concert after she was alerted to the situation.

"I feel like we shouldn't be looking, everyone give her privacy," the 44-year-old addressed the crowd from the stage. "She didn't just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Ok."

Pink then joked that her performance of "Our Song" kick-started the birthing process. As the fan was wheeled out by medics, Pink congratulated the expectant mother before continuing her set.