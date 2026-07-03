Nike Kobe 8

The Nike Kobe 8 System was released in 2012, and it represented the most technically refined version of the low-cut Kobe line at that point. The shoe used an engineered mesh for the upper and full Lunarlon drop-in sockliner to produce an extremely lightweight, form-fitting construction that reduced the shoe's weight. The Kobe 8's influence on subsequent Nike basketball designs—including later Kobe models and performance shoes across the line—was significant, as the lightweight knit upper became a standard approach in the category. The shoe has been retroed in multiple colorways since Bryant's death in 2020, with each release drawing significant demand from collectors who view the Kobe line as among the most technically innovative signature series in basketball history.

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