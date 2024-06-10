'What The' Nike Kobe 8 Reportedly Returning in 2025

It appears that Nike may have plans to bring back yet another popular style in Kobe Bryant's signature line, as we're now learning that the "What The" Kobe 8 is rumored to drop next summer.

According to @Brandon1an on X, there's a "What The" Kobe 8 Protro colorway hitting retailers in Summer 2025. The leaker account also mentioned that it's currently unknown if Nike is reissuing the original 2013 version of the "What The" Kobe 8 (pictured above) or if the brand is releasing a new variation of the mash-up style.

Ahead of the purported "What The" Nike Kobe 8 Protro release next year, there are several "Team Bank" colorways of Bryant's eighth signature model on the horizon, including two Lakers-themed makeups.

Release details for the "What The" Kobe 8 Protro have yet to be confirmed by Nike, but more info should arrive in the months ahead.