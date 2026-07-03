Nike Kobe 1

The Nike Kobe 1 debuted in 2005 as Kobe Bryant’s first signature shoe with Nike, designed by Ken Link. It features a mid-cut silhouette, a decoupled collar, and a carbon fiber shank plate for lightweight responsiveness. This release marked Bryant’s transition from Adidas to Nike, introducing performance elements that influenced basketball footwear in the mid-2000s. Its defining feature is the balance of speed and support tailored to Bryant’s perimeter-oriented game, emphasizing agility without sacrificing stability. Fans return to the Kobe 1 for its pioneering role in basketball design and its impact on Nike’s signature line, which helped establish a new standard for athlete collaborations alongside the Jordan brand.

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