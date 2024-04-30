A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the debut of Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack sneaker to the return of an OG Air Jordan 4, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Apr 30, 2024
Via Nike

Hopefully, you've prepped your wallets for this week. Some of 2024's most anticipated releases are hitting shelves over the course of the next few days.


Travis Scott's first signature sneaker, the Jumpman Jack, the "Industrial Blue" (aka "Military Blue") 4s, cult-favorite "Ultraman" Dunk Lows, latest "Mambacita" Kobes, and more are all up for grabs throughout the week. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Travis Scott's signature sneaker, the Jumpman Jack, is finally hitting stores this week. The debut colorway resembles the "Reverse Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Low with a brown canvas upper, white overlays, and cream reverse Swoosh. Other details include a gum outsole that wraps onto the midsole and a midfoot strap that makes the Jumpman Jack feel like a spiritual successor to the Nike Air Yeezy, Nike’s first signature sneaker experiment with an A-list entertainer.

Bode x Nike Astrograbber

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: After an exclusive launch at the brand's New York City flagship, Bode's first Nike collab is arriving at more doors on Wednesday. The Astrograbber, a turf shoe from 1974, has been revived in two colorways. The first features a black leather upper, while the other opts for a cream woven material. Bode branding is kept to a minimum, appearing on the tongue tags and insoles. Five colorful lace charms in the shape of items like sail boats and lobsters complete the offering. 

Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Mambacita'

Via Nike

Price: $190
When: Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is adding another pair to the "Mambacita" collection this week. The Kobe 8 Protro is the canvas of choice this time. The upper features an all-over print of butterflies, golden branding hits, and "Gigi" and "2" stamped across the heels to honor Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. The release coincides with what would have been her 18th birthday. 

Patta x Nike Air Huarache 20Y24

Via Patta

Price: $160
When: Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Patta is helping Nike unveil the Air Huarache 20Y24. The new silhouette fuses elements of the Air Huarache and Pegasus. Its most striking feature is the use of criss-cross straps in place of a traditional lacing system. Other elements include the Huarache's signature neoprene bootie and React cushioning in the midsole. Patta logos are featured on the tongue badge, heel pull tab, and insoles. "Saffron Quartz/Sand Drift" and "Black/Cool Grey" styles will both be up for grabs through Nike SNKRS. A third pair is currently available exclusively through Patta.

Supreme x Nike Air Darwin Low

Via Supreme

Price: $118
When: Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m.
Where: Supreme stores and supreme.com
What You Need to Know: Supreme's latest footwear collab sees the streetwear brand reimagine a low version of Dennis Rodman's Air Darwin that has been retooled for skateability by Nike SB. Four colorways are available donning canvas uppers: black, volt, white with baby blue, and a desert camo that harkens back to Supreme's Air Jordan 5 project from 2015.

New Balance Made in USA 993

Via New Balance

Price: $219.99
When: Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Two new tonal colorways of the New Balance 993 are being released as part of the brand's Made in USA series. Each features a mesh upper, nubuck overlay, white accents, and tan detailing on the heel portion of the midsole. Pistachio green and purple options will both be up for grabs. 

Airei x Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic

Via Airei

Price: $265
When: Friday, May 3 
Where: Dover Street Market New York
What You Need to Know: Airei has partnered with Asics once again for a unique version of the Gel-Quantum Kinetic. The runner is wrapped in white gauze. The final look of the pair is left up to the wearer. The outer layer can be burned away, ripped, and torn to create a truly one-of-one creation. Anyone interested, act fast. These are limited to just 50 pairs. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Ultraman'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is kicking off its Cult Classic series with the return of the "Ultraman" Dunk Low. The flip of the OG "UNLV" colorway is nicknamed for its resemblance to the iconic Japanese sci-fi character, but has no official ties to it. This pair first released back in 1999 as part of part of the Japan-exclusive Co.jp series. Future Cult Classic drops include the "Linen" Air Force 1 and "Ultramarine" Air Max 180.

ASAP Rocky x Puma Inhale OG

Via Puma

Price: $120
When: Saturday, May 4 
Where: ASAP Rocky x Puma F1 Activation at Concepts Miami
What You Need to Know: ASAP Rocky is releasing his first sneaker with Puma. The reissue of the Inhale, a runner from 2000, will debut at Rocky's special Puma F1 activation in Miami this weekend. True to the OG, the pair features a cream mesh upper, red Formstrip, and gum bottoms. Rocky branding and racing-inspired Puma logos cover the insole.

Air Jordan 4 'Industrial Blue'

Via Nike

Price: $215
When: Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The long-anticipated return of the "Military Blue" Air Jordan 4 takes place this Saturday, albeit with a new "Industrial Blue" moniker. The pair stays true to OG form with a white leather upper, grey nubuck overlays, blue detailing, and "Nike Air" branding on the heel. The pair was last released in 2012. 

