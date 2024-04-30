A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the debut of Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack sneaker to the return of an OG Air Jordan 4, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Hopefully, you've prepped your wallets for this week. Some of 2024's most anticipated releases are hitting shelves over the course of the next few days.
Travis Scott's first signature sneaker, the Jumpman Jack, the "Industrial Blue" (aka "Military Blue") 4s, cult-favorite "Ultraman" Dunk Lows, latest "Mambacita" Kobes, and more are all up for grabs throughout the week.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
