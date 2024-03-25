Los Angeles Lakers Colors Appear on This Nike Kobe 8

As revealed in the leaks earlier this month, there are plenty of Nike Kobe 8 Protro releases on deck for the fall. Joining the series of "Team Bank" colorways is this new Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Kobe 8 pictured here.

Newly leaked images from @jw0574 on Instagram show that this unreleased Kobe 8 Protro diverts from the traditional Lakers' purple and gold blocking and resembles more of the team's "Hollywood Nights" alternate jerseys. The sneaker features a fairly simple color scheme, dressed predominantly in black with a gold Swoosh logo on the sides and purple details on the heel. Breaking up the stealthy look is a white outsole.

According to leaker Sole Retriever, this Lakers-themed Kobe 8 Protro is expected to be released alongside a "Lakers Home" makeup sometime this fall. Check back soon for official updates, including a first look at the aforementioned white-based colorway, in the coming months.