How to Buy the Nike Kobes Dropping for ‘Mamba Day’

This Saturday will mark the eight-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant playing his final NBA game on April 13, 2016. To celebrate the illustrious career of the late Los Angeles Lakers guard, Nike has prepared three special Kobe releases that pay tribute to three key locations that helped mold him into one of the greatest basketball players ever.

The upcoming releases include rereleases of the "Philly" Kobe 4, the "Italian Camo" Kobe 6, and the "Venice Beach" Kobe 8. The Kobe 4 is inspired by the city of Philadelphia, the birthplace of Bryant, while the Kobe 6 pays homage to him moving to Italy with his family when he was a child. The Kobe 8 in the set celebrates Bryant's 20-year career in Los Angeles and the city's iconic Venice Beach.

April 13 isn't the only day of the year that "Mamba Day" is observed. Fans also celebrate "Mamba Day" annually on August 24, as the date represents both of Bryant's 8 and 24 jersey numbers.

Readers will be able to cop all three Nike Kobe Protro styles on Saturday, April 13, via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers for $190 each.