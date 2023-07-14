Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" Rumored to Return Next Summer

News of next month's anticipated relaunch of the Nike Kobe line left sneaker enthusiasts with many questions, most importantly which of Kobe's shoes are coming back and in which colorways. Today, we've learned that a beloved make-up from the eighth incarnation is on deck for next summer.

Sneaker Files reports that the "Venice Beach" Nike Kobe 8 is getting the Protro treatment. Initially released in 2013, the colorway celebrates the Los Angeles-based beach and its ties to basketball culture. The arrangement of grey, orange, light blue, and yellow is intended to mimic the location's scenery. Kobe Bryant never wore this pair on the court, but he did famously lace up a pair to meet with soccer icon Ronaldinho in Brazil around the time of the shoe's release.