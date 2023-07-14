Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" Rumored to Return Next Summer

Original colorway set for first re-release more than a decade later.

Jul 14, 2023
Logan Riely / NBAE via Getty Images
Logan Riely / NBAE via Getty Images

News of next month's anticipated relaunch of the Nike Kobe line left sneaker enthusiasts with many questions, most importantly which of Kobe's shoes are coming back and in which colorways. Today, we've learned that a beloved make-up from the eighth incarnation is on deck for next summer.

Sneaker Files reports that the "Venice Beach" Nike Kobe 8 is getting the Protro treatment. Initially released in 2013, the colorway celebrates the Los Angeles-based beach and its ties to basketball culture. The arrangement of grey, orange, light blue, and yellow is intended to mimic the location's scenery. Kobe Bryant never wore this pair on the court, but he did famously lace up a pair to meet with soccer icon Ronaldinho in Brazil around the time of the shoe's release.

Priced at $180, the "Venice Beach" Nike Kobe 8 Protro will be released sometime during Summer 2024. Keep an eye out for updates and a first look in the months ahead.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach"
Release Date: Summer 2024
Color: Stadium Grey/Metallic Silver-Tour Yellow
Style #: FQ3549-007
Price: $180

2013 "Venice Beach" Kobe 8 / Via Stadium Goods
2013 "Venice Beach" Kobe 8 / Via Stadium Goods
