A Detailed Look at the 'Court Purple' Nike Kobe 8

February 8, or 2/8/24, is being recognized as a special day to celebrate the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Broken down, the date is made up of Gianna's playing number '2,' and both of Kobe's NBA numbers '8' and '24.' The Los Angeles Lakers are marking the occasion by unveiling Kobe's statue outside of Crypto.com Arena and Nike has a two-pack of new Kobe 8s lined up to release earlier in the day.

This "Court Purple" colorway features a white mesh upper with Kobe's jersey numbers '8' and '24' printed throughout. Various branding hits are also styled in purple and a blue-tinted translucent sole sits below. A "Radiant Emerald" version will be released alongside this pair.

Expect these celebratory Kobe 8s to launch on Feb. 8 for $180 each. More details will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Nike Kobe 8 "Court Purple"

Release Date: 02/08/24

Color: White/Court Purple-White

Style #: FQ3549-100

Price: $180