‘Champagne Gold’ Nike Kobe 8s Releasing This Fall

Nike will continue to make Kobe Bryant’s retro sneakers readily available this year by releasing more and more colorways , with the Kobe 8 Protro silhouette being a particular focus. The brand is rumored to be releasing a Kobe 8 “Champagne Gold” pair this fall, and while Nike has not shown off the sneakers yet, some images just leaked courtesy of @knowing_kicks on Instagram.

The Kobe 8 “Champagne Gold” has a tan gold engineered mesh upper, black Swoosh logo, black Kobe logos and signature detailing around the heel, and white outsoles.

This upcoming Kobe shoe (style code HM6469-701) should retail at $190.

There is not yet a firm release date attached to the “Champagne Gold” Kobe 8s, but more info on them should arrive in the coming months.