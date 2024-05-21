‘Champagne Gold’ Nike Kobe 8s Releasing This Fall

The revival of the Nike Kobe line continues with this new colorway.

May 21, 2024
The ‘Champagne Gold’ Nike Kobe 8. Via knowing_kicks on Instagram
Nike will continue to make Kobe Bryant’s retro sneakers readily available this year by releasing more and more colorways, with the Kobe 8 Protro silhouette being a particular focus. The brand is rumored to be releasing a Kobe 8 “Champagne Gold” pair this fall, and while Nike has not shown off the sneakers yet, some images just leaked courtesy of @knowing_kicks on Instagram. 

The Kobe 8 “Champagne Gold” has a tan gold engineered mesh upper, black Swoosh logo, black Kobe logos and signature detailing around the heel, and white outsoles.

This upcoming Kobe shoe (style code HM6469-701) should retail at $190.

There is not yet a firm release date attached to the “Champagne Gold” Kobe 8s, but more info on them should arrive in the coming months.

