More Nike Kobe 8 Colorways Are On the Way

Sneaker fans who have been patiently waiting for Nike Kobes to become more accessible may not have to wait much longer.

Newly leaked images from @xcsnkr show an early look at several upcoming Kobe 8 Protro colorways. This includes a tonal "Wolf Grey" makeup along with a vibrant "University Red" iteration of Kobe Bryant's eighth signature shoe.

According to Sole Retriever, the two leaked pairs are part of a larger "Team Bank" collection hitting retailers this fall. The leaker account revealed there are also "College Navy" and two Los Angeles Lakers-themed makeups dropping this year, but the aforementioned styles have yet to surface.

In addition to this "Team Bank" Kobe 8 collection, there's also an "X-Ray" Kobe 5 Protro rumored to drop in October.

According to Sole Retriever, this series of "Team Bank" Kobe 8 Protro colorways will be released sometime this fall. Check back soon for official updates.