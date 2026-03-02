Shia LaBeouf Admits Fault in Mardi Gras Incident, but Says It Wasn’t a Fight: ‘Who Gives a F*ck’

In his extensive interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan following his arrest for battery in New Orleans, Shia LaBeouf spoke at length about his role in the fight that led to his legal troubles.

The troubled actor, who has been previously accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, spoke about his mental state surrounding the incident. After crying at the thought of meeting Jesus, he mentioned that he hit a low point where he put a gun in his mouth and was “ready to kill” himself. He later picked up his bottle of beer that he was drinking throughout the interview, and said that alcohol has helped him externalize some of his mental health issues.

“This helps me just get out on town,” he said, as seen in the clip below and the full interview up top. “Fuck it all. I'm no longer no Shia LaBeouf celebrity, hold on to this thing, worry about the next job… None of that. I just go out and I go listen to music. Feels good right now, and I'm gonna hurt nobody.” He immediately backtracked.

“There's two, three people I hurt, I'm gonna deal with that,” he continued. “God bless you guys, that's my fault, I'm gonna deal with you, that’s on me. But that's three. The amount of interactions I've had in Mardi Gras, bro I must have met 20,000 people. 20,000 good interactions and three bad interactions. I'm gonna sign up for it still. It's like playing blackjack at a casino.”

Asked if his arrests served as a wake up call for him, he said it wasn’t because he doesn’t see the incident as a fight. “Nah, because it wasn't a… Bro, I'm not a fighter, bro. These people are clout chasers,” he said. “Who gives a fuck though? It's another experience. Jail’ll be another adventure. What are you going to do? That's cool. … Who gives a fuck? I'm with God, bro. I just move with God. God's going to move me around.”