Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Granted Permission to Go to Italy for Dad's Baptism After New Orleans Arrest

Shia LaBeouf has reportedly scored a small, but no doubt personally important, court win in connection with his much-discussed New Orleans arrest.

As reported by the Guardian on Wednesday (March 11), citing court records and unnamed officials, the Henry Johnson actor has been granted permission to travel to Rome for his father’s baptism. Notably, a previous request related to similar travel plans for LaBeouf, 39, was turned down in court last month.

Reportedly key to the follow-up request’s approval, in contrast to the preceding ask, was the inclusion of an itinerary for the week-long trip. A separate report from TMZ notes that LaBeouf is expected to be back in the States for his next scheduled court appearance, slated for March 19.

Complex has reached out to LaBeouf’s lawyer, as well as to an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court official. This story may be updated.

LaBeouf mentioned his father’s then-upcoming baptism in a post-arrest interview with Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5, released in February.