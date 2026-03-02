Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi and Thundercat Offered Help After New Orleans Mardi Gras Arrest

Shia LaBeouf says Kid Cudi and Thundercat both offered to help following his arrest in New Orleans amid Mardi Gras celebrations last month. This was among the revelations tucked into the Henry Johnson actor’s recent interview with Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5, which debuted on YouTube over the weekend. The conversation spanned over an hour, and at multiple points found LaBeouf, 39, reflecting on what he says led up to his latest arrest. As previously reported, the Transformers and Indiana Jones franchises alum, who earned acclaim for the semi-autobiographical Honey Boy in 2019 (though he later brought its stated semi-autobiographical nature into question), was charged with simple battery in connection with an alleged altercation in February.

According to LaBeouf, he’s unsure of the exact circumstances that led to his release.

“I don’t know what it is. They told me I’m on bond. … I gotta take my shotgun in there in the morning,” he told Callaghan. “Can’t have a gun, can’t be on drugs, can’t be in no fuck-around, can’t leave the country.” Asked to clarify the situation further, LaBeouf reiterated that he has “no idea what happened” to facilitate his release. “I have no idea, bro,” he said when asked if someone bailed him out. “I know Thundercat tried to get it going. Stephen and me are very close. I know him from school. He tried to send his people out, and I love you very much. That’s a good man. Cudi did the same thing.”