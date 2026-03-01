Shia LaBeouf Says Jail Was ‘Pretty Cute’ When Recounting Mardi Gras Arrest: ‘It Got Quite Intimate’

Shia LaBeouf has given the world a glimpse into what it was like to be jailed in New Orleans during Mardi Gras after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting several people.
In a new interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan in which he talked at length about what he says happened during the confrontation, LaBeouf gave everyone his account of what it was like being arrested in New Orleans.
“They were all really nice to me,” he said of the jail’s staff. “I got cold, they gave me a blanket. It was crowded. It was pretty cute.”
After suggesting that he got into an argument with one guy who “popped off bad,” LaBeouf claimed that there were around 50 people in the “drug tank” with him. One of those people was someone who he built a friendship with.
“He was a good guy,” said LaBeouf about the person he thought was named William. “Usually when you get processed, you become friends with who you got processed with. Black kid. We shared blankets and shared meals. It got quite intimate, actually.”
Check out LaBeouf’s recap of being booked in New Orleans below.
In the same interview. LaBeouf dropped some details about the physical altercation leading to his arrest — claiming it was because gay men were touching him.
“I’ll be honest with you,” LaBeouf began. “Big gay people are scary to me. When I’m like, by myself and three big gay dudes are touching my leg, I’ll be honest. I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.”
LaBeouf also addressed being ordered by a judge to go to rehab. “I don’t think I have a drinking problem,” he said. “I have a different problem, and I’m going to address it. I think I have a small man complex. Something that has to do with anger and ego, more than my drinking.”