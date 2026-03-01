Shia LaBeouf Says Jail Was ‘Pretty Cute’ When Recounting Mardi Gras Arrest: ‘It Got Quite Intimate’

Shia LaBeouf has given the world a glimpse into what it was like to be jailed in New Orleans during Mardi Gras after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting several people.

In a new interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan in which he talked at length about what he says happened during the confrontation, LaBeouf gave everyone his account of what it was like being arrested in New Orleans.

“They were all really nice to me,” he said of the jail’s staff. “I got cold, they gave me a blanket. It was crowded. It was pretty cute.”

After suggesting that he got into an argument with one guy who “popped off bad,” LaBeouf claimed that there were around 50 people in the “drug tank” with him. One of those people was someone who he built a friendship with.

“He was a good guy,” said LaBeouf about the person he thought was named William. “Usually when you get processed, you become friends with who you got processed with. Black kid. We shared blankets and shared meals. It got quite intimate, actually.”