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Carmelo Anthony and NFL Widow Racquel Smith Soft-Launch Their Relationship
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Sparks Dating Buzz With NFL Widow Racquel Smith

Inside the Instagram posts, emotional quote and quiet date night that have fans buzzing about Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Announces NFL Retirement
Sports

New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Announces NFL Retirement

Mathieu announced his retirement on the eve of the team returning to training camp.

Bernadette Giacomazzo359 days ago
Derek Carr grabs his crotch in celebration of a touch down.
Sports

Derek Carr Fined By the NFL for Imitating Michael Jackson's Iconic Crotch Grab During TD Celebration

The New Orleans Saints quarterback will have to pay $14,000 for hitting MJ's signature move after a touchdown.

Joe Price666 days ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints
Sports

Sean Payton to Become Denver’s Head Coach After Broncos and Saints Reach Deal

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is heading to Denver to join forces with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brad Callas1263 days ago
Drew Brees attends jersey retirement ceremony in New Orleans
Sports

Video of Drew Brees Getting Struck by Lightning Confirmed to Be Marketing Stunt for Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday after sharing a video in which it appeared that Drew Brees had been struck by lightning.

Brad Callas1323 days ago
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Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch over Eli Apple.
Sports

Chiefs Players Troll Eli Apple Following Rams Super Bowl LVI Win

Kansas City Chiefs players Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, and others took jabs at Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple following his Super Bowl LVI loss.

Abel Shifferaw1615 days ago
Alvin Kamara warms up prior to the start of a NFL game
Sports

Alvin Kamara Arrested on Battery Charges After Allegedly Punching Man Eight Times in Las Vegas Hotel (UPDATE)

Alvin Kamara, running back for the New Orleans Saints, was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
Patrick Sean Payton Saints Getty
Sports

Sean Payton Stepping Away as Saints Head Coach After 16 Years With Team

According to Ian Rapoport at Rap Sheet, NFL coach Patrick Sean Payton, who coaches the football team New Orleans Saints, is reportedly stepping away.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1634 days ago
Glenn Foster at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013
Sports

Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Dies After Being Taken Into Police Custody

It's reportedly unclear at this time whether the former Saints player, who was in the NFL from 2013-14, was still at Pickens County jail when he died.

Brenton Blanchet1683 days ago
Drew Brees acknowledges the crowd during a game in 2020.
Sports

Drew Brees Announces Retirement After 20 Seasons in NFL

Capping a 20-year career, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees officially announced his retirement via an Instagram post he shared on Sunday.

Gavin Evans1951 days ago
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Broncos QBs in training camp.
Sports

Broncos QBs Tested Negative for COVID-19 Following Saints Game

Denver's depth chart could receive a boost (in the form of adding an actual quarterback) after the team's signal callers recorded negative COVID tests Monday.

Gavin Evans2055 days ago
This is a photo of Broncos.
Sports

Denver Broncos Won’t Have Any QBs on Roster Sunday Because of COVID-19

Jeff Driskel, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles are all ineligible to play against the Saints.

Joshua Espinoza2057 days ago
Javon Wims looks on in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions.
Sports

People Are Confused After Bears' Javon Wims Sucker Punches Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (UPDATE)

Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints for throwing two punches at Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Jose Martinez2084 days ago
michael thomas
Sports

Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Benched After Physical Altercation With Teammates

According to reports, Malcolm Jenkins called Michael Thomas a "slant boy," which led to Thomas punching his teammate, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Daniel Barna2105 days ago

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