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From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.Jeff Smith
To date, only four teams have been verified as part of the recruitment process for Watson, who must waive his no-trade clause to be dealt to a new team.Ian Wharton
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has gone back-and-forth with Saints and Giants fans following a tweet where he wondered which fan base he hated more.Jose Martinez
Tom Brady appeared to have some choice words for New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was standing in for head coach Sean Payton.Brad Callas