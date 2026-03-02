‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jovi Dufren Under Fire After ‘Disrespectful’ Nobu Confrontation Goes Viral

A viral video involving 90 Day Fiancé personality Jovi Dufren is facing intense scrutiny after what appears to be an attempt to call out Nobu New Orleans staff quickly shifted into a broader backlash.
In the circulating clip, which was initially posted by the 90 Day Fiancé star, Dufren and a female companion are seen accosting a staff member identified as “Luis” in the restaurant.
Their dispute centers on Wagyu dumplings and their bill, but the exchange escalates fast. Dufren repeatedly says “Luis of Nobu New Orleans” while filming, as the employee tells him directly that he had been “disrespectful” to staff. The situation ends with security escorting Dufren and his group out of the restaurant.
The video shows both Dufren and his companion slurring their words, suggesting intoxication, while continuing to press the issue on camera. The repeated naming of the employee and location has fueled online speculation that the moment was being framed for viral attention.
Dufren later told TMZ the situation stemmed from a billing dispute. According to that account, his group ordered several items, including Wagyu dumplings, but was informed the dish was unavailable after placing the order.
He said tensions rose when staff claimed someone in his group had been sick in the bathroom. Dufren denied any wrongdoing and challenged the charges. The dumplings were ultimately removed from the bill, and the remaining tab—reported to be around $180—was paid before the group was asked to leave.
However, comments circulating alongside the video—many attributed to people claiming firsthand knowledge of the incident—present a far more serious set of allegations.
One widely shared comment from an individual identifying as a Nobu employee states: “We cut you off because y’all were clearly too drunk to be served. Y’all then became highly aggressive and began making really inappropriate as well as transphobic comments to our staff.”
The same comment continues, “You weren’t charged for anything you didn’t eat… Security nor our staff found it funny so that’s a blatant lie. DO BETTER!!!!”
Another comment, also circulating in screenshots tied to the incident, alleges specific remarks made during the interaction: “You and your girl were asking a girl if she was castrated/how large her nipples were/that y’all were famous.” The commenter adds, “Please do not blame the good staff at Nobu for your terrible behavior. Not cool. Not it.”
Dufren, who rose to prominence alongside his wife Yara Zaya on 90 Day Fiancé, has not publicly responded to those specific claims.