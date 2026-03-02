‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jovi Dufren Under Fire After ‘Disrespectful’ Nobu Confrontation Goes Viral

A viral video involving 90 Day Fiancé personality Jovi Dufren is facing intense scrutiny after what appears to be an attempt to call out Nobu New Orleans staff quickly shifted into a broader backlash. In the circulating clip, which was initially posted by the 90 Day Fiancé star, Dufren and a female companion are seen accosting a staff member identified as “Luis” in the restaurant.

Their dispute centers on Wagyu dumplings and their bill, but the exchange escalates fast. Dufren repeatedly says “Luis of Nobu New Orleans” while filming, as the employee tells him directly that he had been “disrespectful” to staff. The situation ends with security escorting Dufren and his group out of the restaurant.

The video shows both Dufren and his companion slurring their words, suggesting intoxication, while continuing to press the issue on camera. The repeated naming of the employee and location has fueled online speculation that the moment was being framed for viral attention. Dufren later told TMZ the situation stemmed from a billing dispute. According to that account, his group ordered several items, including Wagyu dumplings, but was informed the dish was unavailable after placing the order.

He said tensions rose when staff claimed someone in his group had been sick in the bathroom. Dufren denied any wrongdoing and challenged the charges. The dumplings were ultimately removed from the bill, and the remaining tab—reported to be around $180—was paid before the group was asked to leave. However, comments circulating alongside the video—many attributed to people claiming firsthand knowledge of the incident—present a far more serious set of allegations.