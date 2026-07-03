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The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Music

Madonna Says She No Longer Wants to Be Naked Because 'Everyone' Is

The pop legend shared that she wants to "do what people are not doing" instead of being naked.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Hobby Lobby
Life

'Butt-Naked' Man Sprints Around Hobby Lobby in Florida, Disrupting Christmas Shoppers

A naked man caused "chaos" at a Hobby Lobby store in Florida.

Jessica Mcbride206 days ago
Miami traffic
Life

Naked Man Jogs Through Florida Traffic — And Gets Hit on Video

Things didn't end well for the naked man who was seen on video running through traffic in Florida.

Jessica Mcbride219 days ago
Florida Man Arrested for Burglarizing Homes While Naked
Life

Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Burglarizing Homes While Naked

The robberies took place in Pinellas Park, and the suspect was caught on camera in all his birthday suit glory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo270 days ago
Lil Nas X.
Music

Lil Nas X Video Shows Rapper Strutting Naked Before Arrest

The two-time Grammy winner was spotted rapping Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse while walking naked down a street in Los Angeles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams328 days ago
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Ed Sheeran sitting in a pink chair, smiling, with a microphone. He's wearing a black and white shirt and green pants.
Music

Ed Sheeran Recalls Being Locked Out of His Hotel Room While Naked, Used a Napkin to Cover Penis

Sheeran said the incident inspired him to stop sleeping naked and invest in some pajamas.

Joe Price465 days ago
Jason Isaacs in a denim shirt sitting thoughtfully, with a hand on his chin, in a brightly lit room with a large image in the background.
Pop Culture

Jason Isaacs Claims There's ‘Double Standard’ for Men After ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene

Isaacs dodged a question about wearing a prosthetic after he performed a full-frontal nude scene in a recent episode of the hit HBO series.

Alex Ocho489 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 7: A Southwest Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on February 7, 2025.
Life

Naked Woman Booted From Southwest Plane in Houston

The shocking incident took place at a Houston airport on Monday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams499 days ago
Two photos of a shirtless, elderly man lying on the ground on the left and standing with hands raised on the right. Faces and identities are not visible
Life

Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude

Despite numerous calls to police, tenants of a Santa Monica apartment complex say they endure harassment and threats from their neighbor.

Alex Ocho745 days ago
Life

Alabama Man Arrested After Stripping Naked, Jumping Into Aquarium, and Knocking Himself Unconscious at Bass Pro Shops

The 42-year-old was was taken to a hospital for mental health evaluation before being booked into a local jail.

Brad Callas924 days ago
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nude man seen in gym incident
Life

Naked Man Seen in Video Attacking Gym Patrons and People on Street Tasered by Miami Cops

The man has not been publicly identified. A charging decision will be made after a mental health evaluation.

Trace William Cowen1156 days ago
Naked Man in Hollywood Dances Atop Patrol SUV, Shatters Rear Window
Life

Man Filmed Dancing Naked Atop Police Car Hit With Misdemeanor

The Los Angeles Police Department say the man, identified as 38-year-old Benny Martinez, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and has since been released.

Joshua Espinoza1490 days ago
Police units arrive at the scene of an incident. Stock photo.
Life

Naked Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Cop and Running Him Over With His SUV

A 34-year-old woman reportedly attacked a Chicago Police officer before stealing his SUV and driving over him in an attempt to escape—all while nude.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1494 days ago
cleveland browns malik mcdowell
Sports

Video Shows Naked Cleveland Browns DT Malik McDowell Being Arrested (UPDATE)

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of an officer and exposing himself in public.

Joe Price1641 days ago
police-florida-golf-cart
Life

Naked Woman in Florida Arrested After Driving Golf Cart Into Middle of Police Standoff

A naked, drunk woman was arrested in Florida on Sunday after she drove a golf cart into the middle of a police standoff with an armed suspect.

Brad Callas1773 days ago
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Channing Tatum attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Jokingly Says He Needs to ‘Get Better at Acting’ to Avoid Being Naked in Every Film

Channing Tatum jokingly discussed his workout regime, saying he needs to "get better at acting" so he doesn't need to get naked for every role.

Jose Martinez1899 days ago
The Naked Cowboy greets tourists as Times Square is mostly empty.
Life

New York City Performer 'Naked Cowboy' Arrested in Florida for Panhandling

Robert Burck, best known as the Times Square performer "Naked Cowboy," was arrested in Florida while attending Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week.

Jose Martinez1957 days ago
A domestic cat looks on as he stands on a refrigerator in Ankara, Turkey.
Life

Woman in Taiwan Strips Naked at Gym After Being Told She Cannot Bring Her Cat

A woman in Taiwan took all her clothes off and allegedly threatened gym employees after she couldn’t enter the premises with her cat.

Jose Martinez2131 days ago

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