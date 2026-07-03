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Madonna Says She No Longer Wants to Be Naked Because 'Everyone' Is
The pop legend shared that she wants to "do what people are not doing" instead of being naked.
'Butt-Naked' Man Sprints Around Hobby Lobby in Florida, Disrupting Christmas Shoppers
A naked man caused "chaos" at a Hobby Lobby store in Florida.
Naked Man Jogs Through Florida Traffic — And Gets Hit on Video
Things didn't end well for the naked man who was seen on video running through traffic in Florida.
Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Burglarizing Homes While Naked
The robberies took place in Pinellas Park, and the suspect was caught on camera in all his birthday suit glory.
Lil Nas X Video Shows Rapper Strutting Naked Before Arrest
The two-time Grammy winner was spotted rapping Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse while walking naked down a street in Los Angeles.
Ed Sheeran Recalls Being Locked Out of His Hotel Room While Naked, Used a Napkin to Cover Penis
Sheeran said the incident inspired him to stop sleeping naked and invest in some pajamas.
Jason Isaacs Claims There's ‘Double Standard’ for Men After ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene
Isaacs dodged a question about wearing a prosthetic after he performed a full-frontal nude scene in a recent episode of the hit HBO series.
Naked Woman Booted From Southwest Plane in Houston
The shocking incident took place at a Houston airport on Monday.
Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude
Despite numerous calls to police, tenants of a Santa Monica apartment complex say they endure harassment and threats from their neighbor.
Alabama Man Arrested After Stripping Naked, Jumping Into Aquarium, and Knocking Himself Unconscious at Bass Pro Shops
The 42-year-old was was taken to a hospital for mental health evaluation before being booked into a local jail.
Naked Man Seen in Video Attacking Gym Patrons and People on Street Tasered by Miami Cops
The man has not been publicly identified. A charging decision will be made after a mental health evaluation.
Man Filmed Dancing Naked Atop Police Car Hit With Misdemeanor
The Los Angeles Police Department say the man, identified as 38-year-old Benny Martinez, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and has since been released.
Naked Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Cop and Running Him Over With His SUV
A 34-year-old woman reportedly attacked a Chicago Police officer before stealing his SUV and driving over him in an attempt to escape—all while nude.
Video Shows Naked Cleveland Browns DT Malik McDowell Being Arrested (UPDATE)
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of an officer and exposing himself in public.
Naked Woman in Florida Arrested After Driving Golf Cart Into Middle of Police Standoff
A naked, drunk woman was arrested in Florida on Sunday after she drove a golf cart into the middle of a police standoff with an armed suspect.
Channing Tatum Jokingly Says He Needs to ‘Get Better at Acting’ to Avoid Being Naked in Every Film
Channing Tatum jokingly discussed his workout regime, saying he needs to "get better at acting" so he doesn't need to get naked for every role.
New York City Performer 'Naked Cowboy' Arrested in Florida for Panhandling
Robert Burck, best known as the Times Square performer "Naked Cowboy," was arrested in Florida while attending Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week.
Woman in Taiwan Strips Naked at Gym After Being Told She Cannot Bring Her Cat
A woman in Taiwan took all her clothes off and allegedly threatened gym employees after she couldn’t enter the premises with her cat.